Jets & NFL Can Begin Talks with Unrestricted Free Agents Monday

The time for all the fun talk outside the NFL is over. The time for all the serious talk inside all team headquarters begins.

The Jets and the NFL can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents Monday.

Today through Wednesday, clubs are allowed to contact and to enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become UFAs upon the expiration of their 2020 player contracts. No contracts can be signed until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when the NFL waves the green flag (no, not in honor of the Jets) and the free agency signing period finally motors to life.

Head coach Robert Saleh last week described the preparation that he, general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets have been taking while waiting for this day and this week to arrive.

"Free agency and the meetings that we had were unbelievable," Saleh said. "We got a lot accomplished over the course of that week. We're going to continue to do that. There's the old saying, 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.' I think Joe believes that, and he's been practicing and preaching that since the day we walked into this building."