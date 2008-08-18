Jets' New Landscape Can't Throw SNY's Overmyer

Aug 18, 2008 at 11:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

081908_franks_320.jpg


Steve Overmyer peered out at the Jets practice field, the one with all the green and white jerseys running about, plus the new guy in the red "hands-off" jersey with the No. 4 on it, and made an observation that was at once obvious and insightful.

"It just got a lot more interesting covering the Jets this year," he said.

Overmyer, SportsNet New York's Jets beat reporter who's never at a loss for words, amplified on his thought.

"As if the millions spent in upgrades this off-season weren't enough of a story, adding a three-time MVP at quarterback has put the Jets front and center on the nation's biggest stage," he said. "It takes a lot to steal the spotlight away from the Super Bowl-champion Giants in New York, but the Jets will have more eyes on them this year than the G-men."

"Life has certainly gotten a little more hectic since the trade for Brett Favre. Case in point: I don't think we've ever had a request for a story on a QB running a penalty lap until now."

Interesting and hectic, yes. But daunting? Never. Overmyer has become arguably the most recognizable face covering the Green & White. He's the field reporter and interviewer for SNY after games, he does on-location interviews with players for Jets Nation each week, and he hosts the weekly in-season show with the GM, "1st and Goal with Mike Tannenbaum." (And soon he'll be batting leadoff in *newyorkjets.com's *expanded blogosphere. More  on that later this week.)

After TV stints in the Midwest, South and Southwest, it's no accident Steve-O ended up in this neck of the woods.

"I grew up in Indiana, and the NFL was always a passion of mine," Overmyer said. "When I got the job offer here at SNY, part of the reason was knowing there was a deal on the table between the Jets and SNY that we would have Jets coverage. So the Jets were the linchpin in whether or not I was going to make the trip to New York."

Overmyer has made a few trips that appear on his curriculum vitae. After graduating from Vincennes University in Vincennes, southwest of Indianapolis, he began his on-air career in 1992 covering the Colts for WTHI-TV in Terre Haute.

Two years later, it was on to Fort Myers, Fla., and WZVN-TV, where he was named Best Sportscaster in 1994 by The Associated Press for his anchoring and his coverage of the Dolphins and Buccaneers. Two years after that, it was on to KPNX-TV in Phoenix to anchor and report on the Cardinals.

Five years as a sports anchor on CNN and CNN Headline News gave Overmyer some great exposure, but it did nothing to cure his itch for pro football. So when SNY came calling, he jumped at the opportunity, and shortly after moved into the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan.

"Believe me, it helps our coverage a great deal to have me coming out here every practice," he said during a recent break in the Hempstead action, "because you know the guys and they know you.

"And it's not about being buddy-buddy and building friendships. It's about building trust, making sure you're covering the events the way they happen and not taking anybody's side when you're covering an event."

That doesn't mean Overmyer is covering the No Fun League. He's taken on Kerry Rhodes in Pop-A-Shot basketball and can converse with Laveranues Coles about Halo on XBOX 360. And with Tannenbaum, there is the GM's penchant for giving his host a "word of the day" off the air and then Overmyer trying to work it into his patter with Mike T — with his efforts sometimes leaving the two cracking up on the SNY set.

But when the whistle blows, Overmyer is impeccably attired and ready for business. And business this year is ratcheted up for him because he's in the last year of his first contract with the New York cable network.

"I'm very happy to stay here at SNY, if they decide to re-up me," he said. "I'm in a very similar situation to some of the players. I'm in a contract year. I'm going to have to perform."

Count on it. This Hoosier has found a home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson Defensive ROY Candidates; Jared Goff, Detroit Offense Roaring

news

Bart Scott: 'Essentially, the Playoffs Start Now for the Jets'

HC Robert Saleh Told His Players 'We Control Our Destiny'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Wednesday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Limited, DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) DNP on Wednesday

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Elevated to No. 2 QB Position

Mike White Will Be Limited at Practice; Green & White Shift Joe Flacco to No. 3 on Depth Chart

news

Jets Sign OL Eric Smith to Practice Squad

Veteran Has Rejoins Green & White

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Ranked No. 12 by NFL.com and ESPN

Green & White Ranked Move to 12th With 4 Games to Play in 2022

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Lions

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against Detroit

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Place LB Marcell Harris on P-Squad Injured Reserve

news

First Look | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

Robert Saleh, Green & White Host Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson Sunday at MetLife Stadium

news

Notebook | Jets QB Mike White: 'Never in My Mind to Not Get Back In the Game'

Pending Further Evaluation, Jets Hopeful White (Ribs) Is Able to Start vs. Lions; DT Quinnen Williams (Calf) Is Day to Day; WR Corey Davis Is in Concussion Protocol

news

3 Takeaways Jets at Bills | Robert Saleh: Jets 'Capable of So Much More' After Loss to Bills

Bam Knight Has Another Good Game; Jermaine Johnson Helps Gives Green & White Chance with Blocked Punt

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Buffalo?

Four on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

Advertising