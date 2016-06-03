Jets Nation Gets Close at Town Hall

The Jets have a new special teams coordinator in Brant Boyer and there will be competition at both the KR and PR spots. Bowles said free agent signees Jeremy Ross and Chandler Worthy as well as rookies Jalin Marshall (Ohio State) and Robby Anderson (Temple) will all get opportunities to handle returns in the summer.

"We're going to let them battle it out in camp," he said. "But we do think we have a couple of good guys back there."

The Jets were back in Long Island just eight miles from where they called home for decades at Weeb Ewbank Hall at Hofstra University. It was Jets talk on the Island, a place that will always be a special part of team history.

"It's something that has been well-received and we like doing it because of the opportunity to hear from the fans, what they like and what they don't like and how we get better," Glat said of the Town Hall. "We've had fans come up to us and say, 'This is the best event of the season.' The chance for them to get this close to the action, to have their questions asked and to have their points of view heard. The feedback has always been tremendous, so when you get that kind of feedback from fans, we're always looking to do more of those types of things."