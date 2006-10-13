Jets Name Joe Berlingo Coach of the Week





The New York Jets announced Friday that Joe Berlingo of Wood-Ridge High School in Wood-Ridge, NJ has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, he will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program, and he will be presented with a plaque from the New York Jets.

In its eleventh year, the award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Berlingo is in sixth season as head coach of the Blue Devils, who are in the Bergen County League National Conference. Prior to Wood-Ridge, he was an assistant coach on the Bergen Catholic High School team that won the New Jersey state championship in 1993 which included current New York Giant fullback Jim Finn. Berlingo is currently a social studies teacher at Wood-Ridge in addition to being the school's head coach.

Last weekend, the Blue Devils defeated the North Arlington Vikings 16-2 to improve their record to 4-0 and a tie for first place in the conference. Wood-Ridge's next contest is against the Lyndhurst Golden Bears at home on Saturday.

Award Winners:

Week 1: Bill Broggy, Fox Lane High School, Bedford, NY

Week 2: Dan Ricci, Ossining High School, Ossining, NY

Week 3: Greg Manos, St. Joseph by-the Sea High School, Staten Island, NY