Jets' Micheal Clemons Focused on Football and Football Only

But Clemons had committed his life to the game and was determined to make it work.

He used the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic for a fifth season with the Aggies. He produced a career-season with 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 46 pressures, tied for ninth most among all Power Five edge defenders in the 2022 draft.

In his first preseason game, Clemons had success against the Eagles' offensive line accumulating 4 tackles, 1 sack and 7 pressures in the 24-21 win.

"All the stuff that he stands for, it showed up on game day," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "His strain, his violence, his toughness, his physicality, his strength, all of it."

But Clemons was neutral about his performance. When asked if he was pleased, he put it simply: "I wasn't."

"As a player, I have a lot to work on," Clemons added. "I try to show up every single day come out here and get a little bit better. It is a credit to my coaches and my teammates for helping me out since I have been here and putting me in the best position to be successful. But nowhere near where I need to be."

Ulbrich said: "He's obsessed with this game. I know we talk about that a lot, and we have a lot of guys that fit that bill and check that box from our roster, but he goes to another space. His obsession and his love for this game is as good as I've ever seen, been around, and because of that, he's going to find a way to be successful in this league."

During practice Ulbrich has played him at defensive tackle and defensive end. A first for him.

"He's got a long way to go, but he's got physical tools," Ulbrich said. "He is long, he's fast, he's explosive, and then he's got the mindset, the obsession to learn the game and fine-tune all the little details."

Clemons said: "It is nothing I can't handle. It is an adjustment for sure, but it isn't too bad."

The biggest difference for Clemons during the transition from college to the NFL. has been the increased mental strain. That is where he has asked for help. Clemons reached out to the team's veteran defensive lineman for help, specifically veteran DE Carl Lawson.

"Since I've been here, I've been blessed to be in a room with guys that have been passing on all the information that they've had since they have been in the league," Clemons said. "So, me just coming in, they are giving me all the information that I can use to go out to help my team, and myself so I'm grateful for that."