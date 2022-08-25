Jets LT Duane Brown: 'It's Been Great Getting Back on the Field'

Duane Brown was well aware of the numerous age differences he would encounter among his new teammates after he signed on recently with the Jets to play left tackle.

"I saw Zach [Wilson] when I got here and told me he's 23," Brown said after Thursday's joint practice with the Giants at their facility in East Rutherford. "My rookie year he was 8 years old. But you know, it keeps me young, from conversations to life experience to being out here running after practice. It's good ... they teach me stuff and I try to teach stuff I learned along the way."

Brown spent only his second day in pads since joining the Green & White and for the second time the Jets' expected starting front five (left to right, Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and George Fant) lined up in front of quarterback Joe Flacco. If you will, Flacco (37) and Brown (who will turn 37 on Tuesday) are graybeards among a promising collection of young, players in green and white. In addition to protecting Flacco's blindside (for now, at least), the two share another distinction -- they each came into the NFL after the 2008 draft, Flacco going to the Ravens in the first round at No. 18 overall and Brown going to the Texans No. 28 overall.

"I didn't meet Joe at the draft, he's one of a handful of people still [playing] in that class," Brown said. "I have a lot of respect for him, for what he's accomplished in his career. I didn't meet him then, I wasn't well known. I was like the eighth tackle taken in the draft. Joe is a great, cool dude, even keel, getting the job done. Since I've been here, it's been great to reminisce with him about the '08 draft." For the record, Brown was the seventh offensive tackle taken in that draft.