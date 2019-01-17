Jets Legends Have Good Things to Say About Adam Gase

Wayne Chrebet, the Jets' prolific wide receiver from 1995-2006 and Ring of Honor member, echoed EC's sentiments on Gase's pedigree.

"We haven't had an offensive head coach in 20 years," Chrebet said. "You had to go in that direction based on the young quarterback. The last four teams in the playoffs have the top four offenses in the league. You've got to have that kind of offense. Hopefully this is the guy that can bring Sam to the next level. And you've got to have faith in Mike [Maccagnan] and Adam. They're really only a couple of players away.

"Adam's done some good things in his career. I don't know why some people are not on board with it. But I take it that the guy's got a fresh start and I think the future is promising."

Then it was great to share a table with Marty Lyons and Joe Klecko. Both were members of the New York Sack Exchange in the early Eighties, both are now Ring of Honor members. Both said they didn't know a lot about Gase personally but what they've heard, they like.