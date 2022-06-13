Jets' Leader C.J. Mosley Is Getting Better As 30 Nears 

Veteran LB Dishes on QB Zach Wilson, LB Quincy Williams and HC Robert Saleh

Jun 13, 2022 at 07:47 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZR34115-bills-thumb

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is about to pass the threshold from veteran football player to wise elder statesman when he turns 30 years old on Sunday, June 19. If anything, Mosley is getting older and getting better.

"I'm blessed and honored to still be sitting here and having guys look up to me and to grow as a player and as a person," Mosley told senior team reporter Eric Allen on the latest edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "I came into this year not satisfied with what I did personally last year. As a team I'm not satisfied with our defense, but I still found ways to improve myself and help everyone get into a better position.

"That's the unique thing about this game. As you get older you think you've seen it all, but there's always something new to this game. It's always evolving, like a game of chess. Each year the offense gets better players and the defense has to find a way to counter that. Last year, I took pride in studying the opposing offenses and when we make a play, we're not just stopping the offense, but the offensive coordinator."

By any measure, Mosley roared back to action in the 2021 season after missing most of two seasons, first because of an injurythat derailed his first go-round after signing as a free agent with the Green & White in 2019, then by opting out of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last year, for me, was more of a proving ground," Mosley said. "I hadn't played in two years and I was really focused on me doing my job, doing the right things every day. Coming to work and providing the right attitude and saving my best speech for Sunday. It meant a lot to me. I'm not a selfish player, but it was me making sure I was doing things the right way. It was really being more vocal, more comfortable being in an uncomfortable situation, whether in the team room on the sideline. Any knowledge that pops into my head, I've been willing to share that."

In 2021, there were few who would have predicted that Mosley would play in 16 games, lead the team with 168 tackles (103 solo), and add 2 sacks, 2 TFL and 3 QB hits. He was an absolute demon from sideline to sideline, the clear leader of the defense.

His professional approach to the smallest detail was not lost on the Jets rookies last season, but particularly impressed running back Michael Carter, who had a pretty decent first NFL season for himself.

"I look up to C.J. [Mosley] and I look to [George] Fant," Carter said recently. "Two OGs who have played in this league for a long while. And they do every single thing the right way. I appreciate them and their professionalism rubs off on me. Here having someone to show me the ropes, and I include TeCo [Tevin Coleman], it's been really cool."

Asked how it made him feel to be called the "OG" by Carter, Mosley said: "That's one thing about the milestone of turning 30. You see the cycle of life change in front of your eyes in the NFL.

"In another side story for me, [CB Rachad] Wildgoose is [Elvis] Dumervil's nephew. I mean I played with his uncle at Baltimore in 2014-15 and now I'm playing with his nephew. And he says that 'I used to watch you when you were at Alabama and I was in middle school.' Middle school? I said what? Every time I hear something like that, it puts it into perspective. It's pretty cool, now it's me and I get to sprinkle around all those things I used to hear, and I find myself always quoting [former Ravens teammate Terrell] Suggs. I feel I can be that person to mentally help bring the players and the team closer. I've seen a lot of football and I've been around a lot of smart coaches and systems."

With OTAs behind him and minicamp up this week, Mosley has gotten a look at the Jets cache of promising rookies -- like WR Garrett Wilson, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, edge Jermaine Johnson, and others. And he quickly cleared up any confusion about what he and his teammates call the No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati.

"I was laughing when you said his name," said Mosley, who likes what he has seen of the talented corner. "His name is Ahmad. We're not calling him Sauce as a rookie. Once he makes a play, we'll give him Sauce. Sauce is for the fans. He's just pure raw talent."

While Mosley's numbers last season befit a true professional who has been an All-Pro and has played four times in the Pro Bowl, he said that the statistics don't necessarily excite him.

"I don't care how many tackles I made, I just want to win," he said. He added: "I wouldn't say last season was my best. Stats-wise yeah, making tackles can be good and bad. It can show you're being on the field too much. I don't rate my season on tackles."

Some quick hits from Mosley:

• On opening the 2022 season against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, followed by games against the other three teams in the AFC North: "It's not easy, he's a unique player. We know what kind of plays he can make. The opener at home is going to be an exciting game. I played 4-5 years for Baltimore and the hype is always going to be there. ... I'm used to playing those three opponents year in and year out. It's going to be a test early in the season, the first four. A lot of mistakes can happen for us, we just got to be sure we come out precise and try to play mistake-free football and be a team that can close out games."

• On his partner at LB, Quincy Williams: "I talked to him about his film study As a young player, not that he didn't want to watch, but he didn't know what to look for. I told him if you want to watch together, we got it. I expect him to be more vocal this year now that he's been in the system. He'll be comfortable. I need my partner in crime. It's going to be a great and fun year for him.

• On second-year QB Zach Wilson: "The next step I would say, especially for a quarterback from Year 1 to Year 2 is with recognition, what you're reading and what you're looking at. I think that's the next step for him. He takes care of his body and has the right people in his corner. But when you get on the field, it's always going to be about recognition.

"When you're a rookie, the No. 1 guy and the quarterback, there's pressure all the time. New system, new league, new players. From Year 1 to 2, he's going to be less jittery, he knows the playbook, he knows the players and the system. He'll be more confident. He's seen these things already, seen the formations. In camp, the defense won't take it easy on him, we'll make him uncomfortable being comfortable. In Year 2, you're going to see him make plays with his feet and arm, and taking care of the football.

• On HC Robert Saleh: "When he talks, you listen. We have a really good relationship. I guess I do things well enough that he's not coaching me much. It's pretty cordial, we check on family, a little football talk, crack a joke. He only asks a few things, like 'All Gas No Brake.' If you believe in him, he believes in you. It's really the only thing you can ask."

To sum up, Mosley is a leader, a true professional one who believes that there's "always one little thing you can find to get better at," no matter if you're an over-30 veteran or an eager rookie.

Gallery | All of the Best Photos from Jets OTA Practices

See the best images of the Jets during the three weeks of OTA practices held in Florham Park.

E_SZ2_0807
1 / 93
E_SZ1_9606
2 / 93
E_SZ2_1740
3 / 93
E_SZ2_9910
4 / 93
E_SZ2_1636
5 / 93
E_SZ1_4513
6 / 93
E_SZ1_3358
7 / 93
E_SZ1_0511
8 / 93
E_A18I9135
9 / 93
E_A18I0358
10 / 93
E_A18I0161
11 / 93
E_SZ2_9977
12 / 93
E_SZ2_9553
13 / 93
E_SZ2_4133
14 / 93
E_SZ2_4422
15 / 93
E_SZ2_3476
16 / 93
E_SZ2_2379
17 / 93
E_SZ2_4453
18 / 93
E_SZ2_2728_1
19 / 93
E_SZ2_3760
20 / 93
E_SZ2_3570
21 / 93
E_SZ2_3757
22 / 93
E_SZ2_3233
23 / 93
E_SZ1_9511
24 / 93
E_SZ2_2512
25 / 93
E_SZ2_3114
26 / 93
E_SZ1_1230
27 / 93
E_SZ1_1663_1
28 / 93
E_SZ2_3507
29 / 93
E_SZ1_1500
30 / 93
E_SZ1_0639
31 / 93
E_SZ1_1595
32 / 93
E_SZ1_1353
33 / 93
E_SZ2_0676
34 / 93
E_SZ1_9308
35 / 93
E_SZ2_9886
36 / 93
E_SZ2_1171
37 / 93
E_SZ2_1774
38 / 93
E_SZ2_0740
39 / 93
E_SZ2_0925
40 / 93
E_SZ2_0489
41 / 93
E_SZ2_0533
42 / 93
E_SZ1_9795
43 / 93
E_SZ1_9882
44 / 93
E_SZ1_9232
45 / 93
E_SZ1_9004
46 / 93
E_SZ1_0053
47 / 93
E_SZ2_5041
48 / 93
E_SZ2_4473
49 / 93
E_SZ2_4430
50 / 93
E_SZ2_5230_1
51 / 93
E_SZ1_2967
52 / 93
E_SZ2_4398
53 / 93
E_SZ1_4291
54 / 93
E_SZ1_2419
55 / 93
E_SZ1_2730
56 / 93
E_SZ1_3441
57 / 93
E_SZ1_3393
58 / 93
E_SZ1_1502
59 / 93
E_SZ1_1315
60 / 93
E_SZ1_1120
61 / 93
E_SZ1_1371
62 / 93
E_SZ1_1256
63 / 93
E_SZ1_1144
64 / 93
E_SZ1_0552
65 / 93
E_SZ1_0286
66 / 93
E_SZ1_0579
67 / 93
E_SZ1_0571
68 / 93
E_SZ1_1079
69 / 93
E_SZ1_0442
70 / 93
E_SZ1_0060
71 / 93
E_SZ1_0341
72 / 93
E_SZ1_0503
73 / 93
E_SZ1_0216
74 / 93
E_A18I0189
75 / 93
E_SZ2_3163
76 / 93
E_SZ2_1130
77 / 93
E_SZ2_2055
78 / 93
E_SZ2_2902
79 / 93
E_SZ2_2568
80 / 93
E_SZ2_0358
81 / 93
E_A18I1137
82 / 93
E_SZ2_0594
83 / 93
E_SZ2_0590
84 / 93
E_A18I1116
85 / 93
E_SZ2_0301
86 / 93
E_A18I1030
87 / 93
E_A18I0139_1
88 / 93
E_A18I0607
89 / 93
E_A18I0552
90 / 93
E_A18I0410
91 / 93
E_A18I0187
92 / 93
E_A18I0327
93 / 93
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Which Jets Player Is Flying Under the Radar During OTAs?

Safeties Jason Pinnock, Ashtyn Davis Finished OTAs Strong

news

OTA Notebook | Jets LB Coach Mike Rutenberg: C.J. Mosley 'Has an Amazing, Amazing Brain'

QB Coach Rob Calabrese on Zach Wilson: 'He's a Football Player"; Tight Competition Underway at Kicker

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Can These Jets Change the Narrative?

C.J. Mosley: This Team Is Capable of Changing the Culture for the Next 10 Years

news

Jets WR Corey Davis Cleared Some Hurdles, Now Is 'Ready to Attack'

He's Back from Last Year's Core Muscle Injury and Has Come to Grips with His Brother's Death in Late 2020

news

Jets Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Focused on Climbing the Next Mountain

Florida State Product Concentrates on Learning Defense

news

Where Are They Now: Jason Trusnik

Catch Up with the Former Jets Defensive End from Ohio Northern University

news

Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Name of the Game Is To Keep Guys Fresh

Veteran DL Says That DE Carl Lawson Is Back and 'Still Looks Like an Action Figure'

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson Looks More Comfortable in the Offense

Sauce Gardner Took Reps with First Team; Ashtyn Davis Picks Off Joe Flacco in Wednesday's Session

news

Robert Saleh on the Math That Leads to a Killer Defensive Line Rotation

Jets Coaches Crunch Numbers to Optimize DL Talent; Jeff Ulbrich: 'Exciting to Think What They Can Become'

news

Mark Sanchez Says the Jets Have a 'Special Place' in His Heart

Former No. 5 Pick Believes QB Zach Wilson 'Is on the Right Track'

news

Jets Announce Ukrainian National Women's League of America as Next Recipient of $100,000

Part of $1 Million Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

Advertising