Jets' Leader C.J. Mosley Is Getting Better As 30 Nears 

With OTAs behind him and minicamp up this week, Mosley has gotten a look at the Jets cache of promising rookies -- like WR Garrett Wilson, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, edge Jermaine Johnson, and others. And he quickly cleared up any confusion about what he and his teammates call the No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati.

"I was laughing when you said his name," said Mosley, who likes what he has seen of the talented corner. "His name is Ahmad. We're not calling him Sauce as a rookie. Once he makes a play, we'll give him Sauce. Sauce is for the fans. He's just pure raw talent."

While Mosley's numbers last season befit a true professional who has been an All-Pro and has played four times in the Pro Bowl, he said that the statistics don't necessarily excite him.

"I don't care how many tackles I made, I just want to win," he said. He added: "I wouldn't say last season was my best. Stats-wise yeah, making tackles can be good and bad. It can show you're being on the field too much. I don't rate my season on tackles."

Some quick hits from Mosley:

• On opening the 2022 season against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, followed by games against the other three teams in the AFC North: "It's not easy, he's a unique player. We know what kind of plays he can make. The opener at home is going to be an exciting game. I played 4-5 years for Baltimore and the hype is always going to be there. ... I'm used to playing those three opponents year in and year out. It's going to be a test early in the season, the first four. A lot of mistakes can happen for us, we just got to be sure we come out precise and try to play mistake-free football and be a team that can close out games."

• On his partner at LB, Quincy Williams: "I talked to him about his film study As a young player, not that he didn't want to watch, but he didn't know what to look for. I told him if you want to watch together, we got it. I expect him to be more vocal this year now that he's been in the system. He'll be comfortable. I need my partner in crime. It's going to be a great and fun year for him.

• On second-year QB Zach Wilson: "The next step I would say, especially for a quarterback from Year 1 to Year 2 is with recognition, what you're reading and what you're looking at. I think that's the next step for him. He takes care of his body and has the right people in his corner. But when you get on the field, it's always going to be about recognition.

"When you're a rookie, the No. 1 guy and the quarterback, there's pressure all the time. New system, new league, new players. From Year 1 to 2, he's going to be less jittery, he knows the playbook, he knows the players and the system. He'll be more confident. He's seen these things already, seen the formations. In camp, the defense won't take it easy on him, we'll make him uncomfortable being comfortable. In Year 2, you're going to see him make plays with his feet and arm, and taking care of the football.

• On HC Robert Saleh: "When he talks, you listen. We have a really good relationship. I guess I do things well enough that he's not coaching me much. It's pretty cordial, we check on family, a little football talk, crack a joke. He only asks a few things, like 'All Gas No Brake.' If you believe in him, he believes in you. It's really the only thing you can ask."