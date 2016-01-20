Jets LBs Were a Mix of Old and New

On the downside was the unit's coverage of RBs in the passing game and the lack of playing time for 2012 first-round pick Quinton Coples, whom the Jets waived Nov. 23. "I think Quinton still has a good future," Bowles said. "It just wasn't playing with us."

Looking Back

Amid the "everything" that Bowles said Harris does for the Green & White defense, he continued in his "Hitman" role. His 128 tackles by coaches' video breakdown marked the eighth time in his nine seasons that he led the Jets with triple-digit tackles, and with an average season in '16 he will move past Mo Lewis and into second place behind Kyle Clifton on the Jets' all-time tackles list.

Davis for the first time in three seasons shared his ILB position with Erin Henderson, who picked up over the final six games where he left off as the Vikings starter through 2013. OLB Calvin Pace said he feels like he can still play a few more seasons. Pace in his 13th pro season and eighth Jets year, may have been off his previous pace but still made plays, such as his 12th Jets strip-sack against the Jaguars, two off John Abraham's franchise mark.