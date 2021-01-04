Jets LB Neville Hewitt on Loss at Gillette: 'This Is a Hard Place to Win'

Then came the first of those TD plays, "the gadget," a reverse to WR and former QB Jakobi Meyers, who lofted a 19-yard strike to Newton, who went uncovered out of the backfield and strolled in for the tying TD. Then came the Pats' first TE receiving touchdown this year, to rookie Devin Asiasi, and RB Sony Michel's first career receiving TD.

"They did a great job of switching things up in the second half and just attacking us in some areas we didn't expect them to attack us," S Marcus Maye said. "We were battling. We had to adjust on the fly. It was tough. We just didn't get the result we wanted."

Whether the result had been a W or the L they got wouldn't have stopped the outside speculation about changes ahead as the Jets hobble into the offseason. But Head Coach Adam Gase and Darnold deflected any questions about their futures … to the future.

As Darnold said: "Right now I'm living in the moment. I'm not going to deal with what if this happens, what if that happens."

"I wanted to win this game," Gase said. "I've come up here enough times to have this result. I felt like we had good plans coming in. We had a decent stretch there where we did some good things. We just didn't finish it the right way.