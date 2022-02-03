Jets LB Look Ahead: C.J. Mosley Still 'One of the Best in the Business'

'22: C.J. and Quincy Show the Way

Availability plus production plus leadership equaled C.J. Mosley in '21. The defensive captain and Curtis Martin Team MVP led the front seven in starts with 16 and D-snaps with 1,096 (after logging two starts and 114 snaps the previous two seasons combined). And Mosley's coaches and teammates had words of praise all season, such as this encomium from LB mate Quincy Williams: "C.J.'s one of the best in the business in everything he does and he works extremely hard every day and makes sure other guys around him work hard also, because there's a difference between having a great football player vs. a great football player who can level up other guys next to him such as Quincy Williams."