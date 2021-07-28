Jets LB Jarrad Davis Has 'Revitalized' View of the Game He Loves

To do that, he went out to Denver rekindle a relationship that began during his draft process in 2017 with Dr. Rick Perea, a leading practitioner in performance psychology. Perea got Davis to "change the lens I was looking at life through, so personally I revalued things."

The call from the Jets came, which gave him the opportunity to play for new head coach Robert Saleh — "I love how confident he is, how calm he is, how collected he is," Davis said — and play in the Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich 3-4 that's similar to the scheme he was familiar with at the University of Florida. He also reunited with former college teammate Marcus Maye, and as Davis said, "It's nice to have another Gator out here on the back end."

All of this has gotten Davis refocused on football as, he said, something he does and not what he is anymore. And the hope is that it's returned him to the balanced 'backer he was as a former first-round draft choice who had 30 starts and nearly 200 tackles in his first two years as Detroit's MLB.

"It's so freeing to be out there," he said of his current mindset. "If I mess up in practice, I mess up in practice. I can bounce back from that and make a better play the next play. Before, I messed up, now I think about that all practice, I can't even focus on anything else. I can't see the fullback taking me to the gap I need to go to anymore because I'm thinking about this play that happened 20 minutes ago."

Davis' honest thoughts seemed to echo some of the reporting coming out of Tokyo about U.S. Olympian Simone Biles. The linebacker said he wasn't fully up on the gymnast's situation, but it appears that Davis has come through the other side of his mental health quandary with a renewed sense of purpose and enjoyment in the game he's played since the age of 6.

"I'm excited every day, man," he said. "I wake up every day and just thank God for being able to come back out here. I love this game."