Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'We've Got a Bigger Target on Our Backs'

After opting out of the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic, Mosley came back like gangbusters in 2021, playing in 16 games and amassing the most tackles (168, 103 solo) of his storied NFL career. Last season he played in all 17 games, getting 158 tackles and falling one short of 100 solo efforts by a single tackle.

With OTAs winding down and the Jets not planning to hold a mandatory minicamp, as HC Robert Saleh said on Tuesday, Mosley said that the early tenor of the locker room has been amped up.

"There's a different vibe," Mosley said. "He [Rodgers] set the bar with his expectations, with his résumé and the way he approaches the game. As a linebacker and a defender, it's not every day that you get to go against a future Hall of Fame quarterback to test your skill every day to grow as a defense and as a team."

With Rodgers joining the team after 18 seasons and 4 NFL MVP awards in Green Bay, the Jets have been tabbed as a team to watch this season. There's even been chatter about the Super Bowl, talk that might seem audacious to some but strikes Mosley and Saleh as aspirational.

"It's not arrogance, every team wants to win a championship," Saleh said. "Every team is expecting to win a championship. Do you have the discipline to bring it back, that's where messaging comes in." He added: "Every team going into training camp believes they can win. It's a true inner belief, no matter what is said. But what you're doing today is what matters."

Mosley echoed his coach, when he dispelled any notion that it's mere bombast or a problem, saying: "Not for me. When I heard him [Rodgers] say it and talk about it ... that's why we're here. We're here to win a championship and be a great team for a long time. He gives us an opportunity, but nobody is going to give you anything. We understand it's a small window and we have a generational quarterback. It's the little things that are going to make us better."

Along with the talk about championship, some pundits have tipped the Jets to win the AFC East title for the first time since 2002. It's a tough task in one of the league's most competitive divisions.