Jets' LB C.J. Mosley Still Going Strong 100 Games Into His NFL Career

Few things on an NFL field escape the gaze or the grasp of Jets' middle linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Last week, Mosley was so focused on helping the Jets throttle the Miami Dolphins that, even after the game, he did not realize he had just reached a career milestone -- he had played in his 100th game spread over eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and the Green & White. And incredibly, the accomplishment went unremarked upon in light of the empathic victory and the strong play of the team's crop of impressive rookies, a relentless defensive line and the strong play of QB Zach Wilson.

"That's like I had no idea," Mosley said on Wednesday. "It's pretty cool. I always see those type of accolades, you know for other guys. It's been a long time, so it was cool. So, just a lot of hard work and perseverance. Me obviously, I can't give it all to myself. All glory to God, family, friends, everybody in Baltimore and here. I've had injuries and it's been a battle the past two years to get back to where I'm at now and it's been a crazy ride."

At 30 and technically in his third season in Green & White, Mosley has staked out his place in the middle of a young and improving defense and carved out a place in the heart of Jets fans. After sustaining a season-ending injury two games into the 2019 season, then opting out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mosley returned like gangbusters last season, playing in 16 games and leading the team with 168 tackles. He has added to his legendary career through five weeks of the 2022 NFL season.