Jets' Jordan Whitehead Is Comfy Now and About to Play to His Strengths

MLB C.J. Mosley acknowledge that part of Whitehead's game when the Jets' defensive leader was asked to describe his new safety teammate's game.

"Versatility, speed, awareness. His IQ level is real high," Mosley said. "You see him in the back end reading the quarterback, shooting his gap, making plays. And he loves to be in the run fit, too. Anytime you can get a safety that can play the pass and fit fast in the run, that's a plus."

One unofficial tackle measure supports that run-defense analysis. In the past four seasons, 84 defensive backs have logged 2,500 or more defensive snaps. Whitehead has 291 total tackles on his 3,144 regular-season plays, a rate of 10.80 tackles/snap that is 14th among those DBs and 11th among safeties in that span.

"God, he's a stud, knock on wood for him," coach Robert Saleh said, adding of Whitehead's availability in free agency this offseason, "Every once in a while a guy slips and you don't expect guys like him to get out of the building — ever, ever. His locker room presence, his voice on the field, his battle cadence presnap, his instinct and reactionary skills postsnap, the juice and energy he brings — home run."

And Mosley who brought some playoff chops with him from Baltimore three years ago, likes the Super Bowl ring Whitehead has from the 2020 Buccaneers and what it can mean for the '22 Jets.

"He's seen the blueprint for it, the work ethic, the study habits off the field," the LB said. "When you get players from other teams that come from winning organizations and that have been around that success, they can help spread that to what we have here."