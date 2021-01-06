Jets' Joe Douglas: Sam Darnold 'Has a Very Bright Future'

And instead of fortifying WR with the free agency signing of Breshad Perriman and the second-round selection of Denzel Mims to join outstanding slot receiver Jamison Crowder, injuries led to the threesome playing only seven games together and none of those until Game 9 vs. New England.

"I think all those things impacted not only Sam but our offense," Douglas said. "I do think you saw in December that Sam played a lot of good ball. You obviously saw that we were able to beat two playoff teams, and a lot of that is because of the way Sam played."

Darnold and the Jets posted two of the most improbable of recent NFL victories in Game 14, at the end of a second consecutive West Coast road trip to take on the Rams, and Game 15 vs. the resurgent Browns. With Cleveland, Darnold completed a three-game streak of not turning the ball over and became only the second Jets QB since 2000 to lead wins over ultimately playoff-bound teams in back-to-back games. The only other Jets QB to do it: then-rookie Mark Sanchez, who led wins at Indianapolis and vs. Cincinnati ("Win And We're In") in the last two games of the '09 regular season.

However, the turnovers, the less-than-60% accuracy, and in Darnold's own words, his "lack of consistency," have led to questions in the Jets fan base. Douglas appreciates the questions, but he also doesn't have a head coach yet.

"Look, any major decision that we have in terms of the roster, in terms of free agency, draft, anything, our new head coach is going to be a big part of that moving forward," Douglas said.

Yet in advance of that big announcement in the coming weeks, the Jets GM stated as loudly as he could that he remains a fan of No. 14.