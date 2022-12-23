Jets-Jaguars Game Recap | Jacksonville Topples Jets 19-3 in the Rain on TNF

Green & White Playoff Path Treacherous as They Fall to 7-8 with Road Games at Seattle & Miami Remaining

Dec 23, 2022
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets had hopes and plans to get a primetime win in their final home game of 2022 to jumpstart them toward a possible playoff berth. Trouble was, visiting Jacksonville had similar hopes and plans and knew three in a row for them would secure the AFC South title.

The Jaguars' drive won out as they survived and thrived in the steady rain and wind all during their Thursday night game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium for a 19-3 victory.

The Jags survived QB Trevor Lawrence's lost strip sack, executed by Pro Bowl DL Quinnen Williams, on the third offensive play of the game that produced a Jets 3-0 lead, then thrived with consecutive scoring drives, of 61, 96 and 61 yards to take a 13-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Then Jacksonville finished the deal with Riley Patterson's third and fourth field goals and turned to their defense to keep Zach Wilson and the Jets offense as well as a late quarterback wrinkle contained for the final 30 minutes.

Wilson struggled with no running game to speak of, off-line throws and sketchy protection, completing nine of 18 passes for 92 yards and generating just 44 drive yards combined on seven possessions. That's when head coach Robert Saleh made a switch, removing Wilson and putting Chris Streveler into the game.

Streveler, the journeyman preseason hero who hadn't played a snap in the Jets' first 14 games, mostly because he was on the practice squad before being elevated for this game, came in with 3:31 left in the third quarter and led the Jets on their best drive of the night, a run-heavy 16-play, 73-yard, 8:07 march to the Jaguars 13 before his fourth-down pass went incomplete.

Streveler then stayed in for the Green & White's last two series. On his second possession, he moved the offense 27 yards from the Jets 1 and seemed to at least have a chance of continuing further. But with 4:20 to go, Streveler completed another fourth-down pass, to rookie WR Garrett Wilson, who had the first down, until he had the ball kicked out of his grasp by LB Foyesade Oluokun and the fumble recovered by CB Tre Herndon.

The loss dropped the Jets to 7-8 with their fourth consecutive loss and their stretch run to a playoff berth is on life support as they now head to Seattle and Miami for their final two games. The Jaguars improved to 7-8 with their third win in a row to keep their playoff hopes alive while also enabling Lawrence and the Jags repaying Wilson and the Jets for the Jets' 26-21 win at MetLife a year ago.

Streveler finished with 10 completions in 15 attempts for 90 yards and also rushed nine times for 54 yards. RB Michael Carter led the Jets with five catches for 44 yards, while Garrett Wilson had four catches for 30 yards and now needs 4 yards to become the first Jets rookie to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Lawrence scored the Jags' only TD on a 1-yard keeper and completed 20 of 31 for 229 yards. RB Travis Etienne ran for 83 yards on 22 carries and TE Evan Engram had 113 yards on seven receptions.

