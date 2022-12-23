Jets-Jaguars Game Recap | Jacksonville Topples Jets 19-3 in the Rain on TNF

Streveler, the journeyman preseason hero who hadn't played a snap in the Jets' first 14 games, mostly because he was on the practice squad before being elevated for this game, came in with 3:31 left in the third quarter and led the Jets on their best drive of the night, a run-heavy 16-play, 73-yard, 8:07 march to the Jaguars 13 before his fourth-down pass went incomplete.

Streveler then stayed in for the Green & White's last two series. On his second possession, he moved the offense 27 yards from the Jets 1 and seemed to at least have a chance of continuing further. But with 4:20 to go, Streveler completed another fourth-down pass, to rookie WR Garrett Wilson, who had the first down, until he had the ball kicked out of his grasp by LB Foyesade Oluokun and the fumble recovered by CB Tre Herndon.

The loss dropped the Jets to 7-8 with their fourth consecutive loss and their stretch run to a playoff berth is on life support as they now head to Seattle and Miami for their final two games. The Jaguars improved to 7-8 with their third win in a row to keep their playoff hopes alive while also enabling Lawrence and the Jags repaying Wilson and the Jets for the Jets' 26-21 win at MetLife a year ago.

Streveler finished with 10 completions in 15 attempts for 90 yards and also rushed nine times for 54 yards. RB Michael Carter led the Jets with five catches for 44 yards, while Garrett Wilson had four catches for 30 yards and now needs 4 yards to become the first Jets rookie to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.