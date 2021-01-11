Jets Interview Saints DBs Coach Aaron Glenn for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Jets have interviewed Aaron Glenn, the New Orleans Saints secondary coach since 2016, for their head coaching vacancy.

Glenn's name is familiar to Jets fans from his playing days. He started his pro career as the Green & White's first-round selection, 12th overall, out of Texas A&M in the 1994 NFL Draft and put together a strong 15-year pro career at cornerback. He spent his first eight seasons with the Jets, for whom he played in 121 games, starting 120, and made two Pro Bowls, in 1997-98.

He has 41 career regular-season interceptions, 24 as a Jet (tied for fourth-most in franchise history), and he recorded two of the ten 100-yard plays in Green & White history — his 100-yard interception return touchdown against Dan Marino and the Dolphins at Miami in 1996 and his 104-yard missed field goal return, an NFL record long at the time, for a TD at the Colts in 1998.

After playing stops with the Texans (2002-04), Cowboys (2005-06), Jaguars (2007) and Saints (2008), Glenn began his off-field NFL career back with the Jets in personnel, serving as a pro scout in 2012 and a college area scout the next year.

"AG" went to Cleveland as the Browns' assistant secondary coach in 2014-15, then headed south for his last five years with the Saints. He was instrumental in the development of three-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore and his units improved steadily each year to where the Saints' pass defense this past regular season was ranked fifth in the NFL in yards allowed/game (217.0), sixth in yards allowed/pass play (6.23), and fourth in interception rate (3.23%).