Jets Interview Rams DC Brandon Staley for Head Coaching Vacancy

Has a Track Record of Polishing Top Defenders, Producing No. 1 Units in His Time as a Pro Assistant

Jan 10, 2021 at 08:49 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

coach (2)

The Jets have interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for their head coaching vacancy.

Staley, 39, has a track record of excellent units wherever he has coached, with the Rams' 2020 playoff team the latest. Staley, who moved from Denver to LA, a year ago, guided the Rams to first-place finishes in the NFL's defensive yardage rankings in total yards/game (281.9), total yards/play (4.56), pass yards/game (190.7) and pass yards/play (5.57). His rush defense was third both in per-game (91.3) and per-carry (3.76) averages.

The Rams, with DT Aaron Donald menacing opposing blockers and quarterbacks, were also second in sacks with 53 and were tops in the league in allowing 17.5 first downs/game and in yielding 18.5 points/game.

Staley spent the 2019 season with the Broncos as their outside linebackers coach working closely with Pro Bowl starting LB Von Miller. Their defense led the NFL in red zone touchdown defense (39.1%).

He joined Vic Fangio's Broncos staff in '19 after working under Fangio and with OLB Khalil Mack with Chicago in 2018. In his two seasons combined as a Chicago assistant, the Bears led the NFL in sacks (92) and takeaways (58).

Before that, Staley, an Ohio native, worked his way up on the college level. He was a two-year starting QB and team captain at Dayton, then coached at Northern Illinois (2006-08), Division III St. Thomas (2009), Hutchinson CC (associate HC/DC, 2010-11), John Carroll University (DC/secondary coach, 2013, 2015-16) and James Madison (DC/LBs coach, 2014). In '16 he helped John Carroll finish third in Division III in total defense while earning National Coordinator of the Year honors.

Related Content

news

Jets Interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus for Head Coaching Vacancy

Eberflus Has Helped Develop LBs Darius Leonard, Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith
news

Jets Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for Head-Coaching Post

Bills Offense Finished No. 2 in Scoring During 2020 Season
news

Jets Interview Panthers' OC Joe Brady for Head-Coaching Vacancy

Carolina Offense Had Four Players Eclipse 1,000-Scrimmage Yards; Coach Worked With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson at LSU
news

Jets Interview 49ers' DC Robert Saleh for Head Coaching Vacancy

Helped Nick Bosa Earn Rookie of the Year Honors in 2019
news

Why Are the Jets an Attractive Destination for Head-Coaching Candidates?

Draft Capital, Cap Space and a Young, Talented Core 
news

Inside the Numbers: The Jets' Season in Review

Year-End Notes on Quinnen Williams, Sam Darnold, Jamison Crowder & Marcus Maye
news

Jets Interview Marvin Lewis for Head Coaching Vacancy

Bengals' Former Head Coach Is 27th in NFL History with 131 Wins
news

Which Jets Received the Highest Season Grades on Pro Football Focus?

Jamison Crowder Leads Offense With Mekhi Becton; Marcus Maye and Quinnen Williams Lead Defense
news

Jets'  Lamar Jackson: 'We Used the Adversity as an Opportunity to Get Closer'

Undrafted Rookie Looking to Build on First Experience on the Field
news

Where Are They Now: Tanner Purdum

Catch Up with the Jets Legend and Former Long Snapper 
news

Jets Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Vacancy

Kansas City Has NFL's No. 1 Offense in Total Yards in 2020 Season

Advertising