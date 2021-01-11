Jets Interview Rams DC Brandon Staley for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Jets have interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for their head coaching vacancy.

Staley, 39, has a track record of excellent units wherever he has coached, with the Rams' 2020 playoff team the latest. Staley, who moved from Denver to LA, a year ago, guided the Rams to first-place finishes in the NFL's defensive yardage rankings in total yards/game (281.9), total yards/play (4.56), pass yards/game (190.7) and pass yards/play (5.57). His rush defense was third both in per-game (91.3) and per-carry (3.76) averages.

The Rams, with DT Aaron Donald menacing opposing blockers and quarterbacks, were also second in sacks with 53 and were tops in the league in allowing 17.5 first downs/game and in yielding 18.5 points/game.

Staley spent the 2019 season with the Broncos as their outside linebackers coach working closely with Pro Bowl starting LB Von Miller. Their defense led the NFL in red zone touchdown defense (39.1%).

He joined Vic Fangio's Broncos staff in '19 after working under Fangio and with OLB Khalil Mack with Chicago in 2018. In his two seasons combined as a Chicago assistant, the Bears led the NFL in sacks (92) and takeaways (58).