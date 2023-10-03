Inside the Numbers | Garrett Wilson Arrives on Jets' 100-Catch Lists

G.Wilson also has some other irons in the fire. He's caught at least one pass in every game of his pro career, with his 21-game receiving streak within range of Wesley Walker in fourth place for longest receiving streak to start a Jets career as a rookie. Walker's 31-game streak in 1977-79 trails only Johnson (64, including 2 PO games), Chrebet (45) and Rob Moore (37 including 1 PO game). Even if some opponent shuts G.Wilson down for a game, we don't doubt he'll be clearing plenty of other hurdles in his coming seasons in green and white.

Jets' Red Zone Defense: Top of the Heap

The Jets, as you may have noticed, are No. 1 in the NFL in red zone touchdown defense after holding the Chiefs to 0-for-4 in the red zone (3 FGs and one at the end of the game, which still counts). Their 25.0% TD rate is their best ever after four games of a season. After five games, the best RZ defense in franchise history was the 1982 team also at 25.0% (3-of-12) through five games in their strike-shortened nine-game season.

KC's "Bizarre" Four-Minute Drive

The Chiefs' 7:24 drive to end the Sunday night affair caught the attention of HC Robert Saleh: "It was a bizarre last drive, a series of unfortunate events. ... I don't think I've ever been part of a drive like that to end a football game." The Jets haven't had it happen much to them either. The only other time since 1970 that opponents had a longer "four-minute drive" to end a win over them was the 1981 opener at Buffalo, when the Bills drained the last 7:37 from the clock for their 31-0 victory.

The Steelers ran out the final 8:19 in overtime before kicking the game-winning FG for their 20-17 win in the 2004 playoff game at Pittsburgh. That wasn't a four-minute situation since the game was tied and in OT but is still worth mentioning here.