Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Friday

TE C.J. Uzomah (Hamstring) Is Listed as Doubtful for Sunday's Game

Sep 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Zach WilsonQBKneeLPLPLPOut
CJ UzomahTEHamstringLPDNPDoubtful
Braxton BerriosWRHeelLPFPFPQuestionable
George FantOLKneeDNPLPFPQuestionable
John Franklin-MyersDLToeDNPLPFPQuestionable
Braden MannPBackLPLPFPQuestionable
Jordan WhiteheadSAnkleDNPLPFPQuestionable

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Thursday

John Franklin-Myers, Jordan Whitehead Limited After a DNP on Wednesday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Wednesday

George Fant, John Franklin-Myers & Jordan Whitehead DNP; Zach Wilson Back at Practice

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Ravens - Friday

Duane Brown (Shoulder) Listed as Out for the Season Opener

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Ravens - Thursday

OT Duane Brown DNP for the Second Straight Practice

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Ravens - Wednesday

OL Duane Brown DNP at Practice on Wednesday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Friday

WR Braxton Berrios (Quad) Doubtful for the Season Finale

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Thursday

Braxton Berrios (Quad) DNP; Michael Carter (Concussion) FP

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Wednesday

Braxton Berrios (Quad), Michael Carter (Concussion) & Sheldon Rankins (Knee) All DNP

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Buccaneers - Friday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Doubtful for Sunday's Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Buccaneers - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) DNP on Thursday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Buccaneers - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) & Sheldon Rankins (Knee) DNP

