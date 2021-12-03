Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Friday

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee) Is Doubtful; Corey Davis (Groin) Is Questionable

Dec 03, 2021 at 04:00 PM
InjuryReport_16x9-WK12_atHOU
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Sheldon Rankins DL Knee DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Corey Davis WR Groin DNP DNP LP Questionable
Folorunso Fatukasi DL Back DNP LP FP Questionable
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip LP LP FP Questionable
Quincy Williams LB Calf LP LP FP Questionable
Morgan Moses OL Knee LP FP FP Questionable
C.J. Mosley LB Not Injury Related - Rest DNP FP
Zach Wilson QB Knee FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

Corey Davis, Folorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Friday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Thursday

Corey Davis (Groin) and Folorunso Fatukasi (Foot) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) and LB C.J. Mosley (Shoulder) Limited on Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Friday

Nathan Shepherd & Alijah Vera-Tucker Listed as Questionable for the Dolphins Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) & Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) Again Limited
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Toe) & DL Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Limited
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Friday

RB Tevin Coleman, WR Corey Davis, DL Shaq Lawson & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Questionable for the Bills Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Thursday

WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Limited Again on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman, Corey Davis & Alijah Vera-Tucker All Limited at Practice
Advertising