Jets Host Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids

As a part of the team's rookie development program, the Jets recently hosted Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids, which falls under the All Stars Project -- a national non-profit that strives to help inner-city youth create success.

Officers from the NYPD and Newark PD came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center to interact with the rookies and young inner-city adults to try and improve police-community relations.

"The openness with which the New York Jets and their rookies connected with All Stars Project youth and alumni along with members of the Newark Police Division, the New York Police Department and was inspiring and powerful," said Shadae McDaniel the Vice President of ASP of New Jersey. "Through performance and improvisation, they expanded their comfort zones and built new relationships of respect, positivity and possibility. It was a beautiful illustration of how, in even a short time, perceptions can transform when people build on shared experiences. The All Stars Project is a national leader in bridge-building and improving police-community relations, so we are thrilled when great organizations like the NY Jets step forward to help lead and change our communities for the better."

Lenora Fulani, a developmental psychologist and community activist, and Gabrielle Kurlander, CEO of the All Stars Project, co-founded Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids in 2006. In 2011, the NYPD incorporated the program into its training of new police officers and recruits. Over 9,655 NYPD officers, youth and members of the community have participated in performance and demonstration workshops throughout New York City.