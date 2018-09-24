Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles: 'We're On To the Next One'

"I think he will come out of it fine," Bowles said of the USC product. "I think Sam as the right mentality and he has the right work ethic to learn what he has done wrong, as well as the rest of the team. They come back out of it and he's not in it by himself. We are in it as a team. Everything he learns from is an experience. He made some good plays. He had some plays that he can learn from and some plays that he would like to have back. I think he will come out of it fine."

Jetcetera

Second-year safety Marcus Maye (foot) could make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars. Bowles said the Melbourne, FL native continues to get better and he'll see how he progresses throughout the week… Like many people coaching and playing and observing on Sundays, Bowles is not clear about the NFL's new roughing the passer penalty, "The ones I have seen, those were some very good plays. I don't know how to coach that in certain situations. That's very difficult to deal with."… After reviving his career with the Jets last season, Jaguars TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins has recorded three catches each game for the Jaguars during the team's 2-1 start. "I think he's done a great job and continues to do a great job of doing everything the right way, and that helps his football element as well," Bowles said. "You know about the talented guy on the field, but from what he's been through and where he came from, I can't do anything but take my hat off to him. I have tons of respect for him."