Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh on Cuts: 'The Worst Part of Football'

Over the next 24 hours, One Jets Drive will become the Boulevard of Broken Dreams for many. The Jets cannot have more than 53 players on their active roster when the clock this 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Head coach Robert Saleh, who refers to his players as young men, says the final cut deadline is never easy.

"You know it is a weird thing and something I've never really experienced before and already seen some guys out of the locker room," Wilson said. "You know, it's strange because you don't really say, hey, we want to welcome this new teammate and we got rid of this guy. It's a strange process how you all of a sudden see someone else in the locker room and you're like, 'Well, he's gone, what happened?' It's a business for sure. And guys just got to take care of their opportunities and everything that's going on, but you know it's part of the game."

And it's the worst part of the game for Saleh. He believes in servant leadership, striving for each of his players to find individual success. His philosophy has struck a chord within the Jets locker room.