Jets HC Robert Saleh to Name Starting QB for Ravens Game on Wednesday

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was back at work on Labor Day.
"We put Zach through a workout today and he looked good and felt good," head coach Robert Saleh during his midday press conference on Monday. "We're going to see how the knee responds today and tomorrow, and we'll have an answer for everybody on Wednesday."
Saleh did say it was possible that Wilson could play against the Ravens when the Jets open their 2022 regular season at MetLife Stadium. Wilson sustained a non-contact knee injury on his first series in the first preseason game, at Philadelphia. He traveled to Los Angeles for arthroscopic surgery that reportedly trimmed the meniscus and treated a bone bruise in his right knee
Wilson did some throwing and running this morning and Saleh said he would be evaluated by the team's doctors and training staff.
"Everyone heals differently, so we'll see what happens tomorrow," Saleh said. "We're putting him through some workouts, running, all that stuff. He did do some throwing, but I can't give you a rep count."
Though Saleh & Co. will put off a decision of who will start the Week 1 game against visiting Baltimore at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the coach said he's comfortable with any of the Jets' three quarterbacks -- Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White -- starting against the Ravens.
"All three of our quarterbacks are capable of running the offense at a high level," Saleh said. "Once he's [Wilson] is healthy, he'll be ready to go."
Since he sustained the injury on Aug. 12, Wilson has missed a couple of preseason games and three weeks of practice.
"Eventually, this week, next week -- it's going to be the same story," Saleh said. "Eventually he has to get back in there. It really doesn't matter. At some point, you have to rip off the Band-Aid. When he's healthy and feels good he's going to play football."
Whomever the starting quarterback ends up being, he will be playing behind an offensive line that is working toward continuity and has only been together for a handful of practices and limited action in the final preseason game.
Left guard Laken Tomlinson said he's comfortable with either Wilson or Flacco starting and emphasized that the line's job is to protect the QB and open lanes for the running backs.
"They're not really that different players," Tomlinson said. "Joe has more experience, Zach is a special player. The way he handles himself, operating the offense, I've really been impressed with his work. We have to do our job protecting the quarterback and opening lanes for the running backs as well. That's been our focus in the preseason and in training camp. I think the training staff has done a great job with Zach. I believe when he's ready to go out there, he will be 100 percent ready to go."
In addition to speaking about Wilson, Saleh said that the team captains would be Wilson (offense), LB C.J. Mosley (defense) and Justin Hardee (special teams -- the same trio as last season). Coaches will vote on a fourth captain before each game.
Back at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center after a three-day weekend, Saleh said he has always been leery of Mondays after long weekends.
"After a three-day weekend, for myself, it's always been about injuries on Mondays," Saleh said. "We just had more of a workout, guys in kind of a walk-through. It's a weird feeling on Mondays. The guys get really, really excited watching tape, asking the right questions. As we get closer [to Sunday], especially on Wednesday, that is when the building really electrifies."
