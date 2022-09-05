Jets HC Robert Saleh to Name Starting QB for Ravens Game on Wednesday

Since he sustained the injury on Aug. 12, Wilson has missed a couple of preseason games and three weeks of practice.

"Eventually, this week, next week -- it's going to be the same story," Saleh said. "Eventually he has to get back in there. It really doesn't matter. At some point, you have to rip off the Band-Aid. When he's healthy and feels good he's going to play football."

Whomever the starting quarterback ends up being, he will be playing behind an offensive line that is working toward continuity and has only been together for a handful of practices and limited action in the final preseason game.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson said he's comfortable with either Wilson or Flacco starting and emphasized that the line's job is to protect the QB and open lanes for the running backs.

"They're not really that different players," Tomlinson said. "Joe has more experience, Zach is a special player. The way he handles himself, operating the offense, I've really been impressed with his work. We have to do our job protecting the quarterback and opening lanes for the running backs as well. That's been our focus in the preseason and in training camp. I think the training staff has done a great job with Zach. I believe when he's ready to go out there, he will be 100 percent ready to go."

In addition to speaking about Wilson, Saleh said that the team captains would be Wilson (offense), LB C.J. Mosley (defense) and Justin Hardee (special teams -- the same trio as last season). Coaches will vote on a fourth captain before each game.

Back at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center after a three-day weekend, Saleh said he has always been leery of Mondays after long weekends.