Jets' HC Robert Saleh Tickled to the Core by the Guys He's Got 

In the 2022 season, the offensive line was an obvious area of concern, racked by injuries (Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Max Mitchell and others) and uncertainty. Nate Herbig went to Pittsburgh in free agency, Dan Feeney left for Miami. George Fant and center Connor McGovern remain available in free agency. Again, Saleh believes that the returning core, from injury or otherwise, on the O-line can be augmented in free agency (Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon) and perhaps in the draft with the Jets currently holding the No. 13 overall selection.

"I'll start with Duane [Brown]," Saleh said of the 37-year-old warrior who played most of last season with a shoulder injury. "I want to start drinking the water he's been drinking because I have no idea how he's rehabbing and progressing the way he is. He looks fantastic.

"Mekhi, I know he's posted some videos, I mean he looks good, man. He's doing all the right things, his mind is in the right spot. And then Max [who missed time late in the season dealing with blood clots], we're very confident Max will come back fully healthy and ready to play and ready to roll. So again, we're still looking at that group and making sure we cross our T's and dot our I's. There's still the draft and there's still free agency. And so we'll continue to grow off it and continue to study it and make sure we're making the best decisions for our organization."

During a sit down with team reporter Eric Allen for an edition of "The Official Jets Podcast," Saleh repeated his intention to roll it back with his players on defense, a group that bolted from the bottom of the NFL in the 2021 season to land among the top five defenses in the league in the 2022 season. That plan took a bit of a hit when D-linemen Sheldon Rankins left in free agency for Houston and Nathan Shepherd signed with New Orleans. But at linebacker, the Jets were able to re-sign Quincy Williams and renew his partnership with C.J. Mosley.

"Last year I thought he had a good year," Saleh said, referring to the older of the Williams brothers. "I think he can be a heck of a lot better. His kind of length, speed and violence. With regards to speed and the way he hits, I mean it's like a freight train when he hits people. We're excited to get him back and excited to continue to work with him."

Williams and Mosley are the only pair of linebackers in the league to each record 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons. And they are only the third pair of Jets' linebackers to accomplish that feat since 2000.

"C.J., I mean, I can't speak enough about him," Saleh said. "You know, to get back to the Pro Bowl. And I've said it before, he did it differently because he didn't win the fan vote. You know, and it was he got to the Pro Bowl, and it was a starter at the Pro Bowl because of his peers. Which is the ultimate accolade in my mind."