Jets HC Robert Saleh Stressing the Significance of Winning Divisional Games

Saleh borrowed the mantra from his time as a defensive quality control coach in Seattle (2011-13) under HC Pete Carroll who used to display "Own the West" throughout the facility.

"It is everywhere man," TE Tyler Conklin said. "A lot of times he will have it up on like the projector or on TVs in different places and just some in the weight room. Usually, it is on the TV all the time for the most part."

Center Connor McGovern added: "It's in signs out front, it's on the TV screens, it's all over the place."

Some players have taken notice and are prepared by treating it like any other game. According McGovern and Conklin, because of the familiarity built from playing a team twice a year, the intensity is upped.

"It is a heated arena," McGovern said. "There are some rivalries that build and some a little bit more competition. You kind of talk about OTAs, camp and the regular season and then divisional games are that next step up."

Conklin added: "They are people you see twice a year so you're a little more familiar. … You have to be careful. You don't want to get too high or too low for any of it. Just keep chopping wood."

To get off the snide, the Jets will have to beat a Dolphins team that is off to a fast start – 3-1, first in the AFC East and averaging 26.5 points per game. After playing four teams in the AFC North in as many games, six of the Green & White's final 13 games will come against divisional opponents.

"We're in a heck of a division with New England, Miami, and Buffalo, three freaking really good football teams," Saleh said. "And like I said, we're looking forward to the opportunity to play Miami, they got weapons all over the place, they've got a hell of a head coach and it's going to be a fun game."