Jets HC Robert Saleh Sees 'Special Talent' in Rookie RB Michael Carter

In his second game back from a low-grade high-ankle sprain, Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ran for a career-high 118 yards on 16 carries (7.4 avg) in the team's 26-21 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

"Michael Carter, he's such a special talent," HC Robert Saleh said on Monday. "The first tackler never brings him down. If the O-line blocks it for 5 [yards], he's finding a way to get 8, 9 and 10. Tevin Coleman was running his butt off, the O-line was blocking. The scheme was awesome and it felt like there was a lot of space for the guys to run through, so a credit to the O-line. When it cut to the sideline on the TVs, you could see GVR [Greg Van Roten] having a good time, the O-line was having a blast when the defense was on the field. People were all engaged. The O-line looked like they were into it, which they should. It was pretty cool to watch from the TV copy, the amount of aggression. All of it was pretty damn impressive."

Carter has 516 rushing yards this season and 404 of them have come after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. When he was asked about what made him so efficient against the Jaguars, he was quick to deflect the credit like a seasoned veteran.