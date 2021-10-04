Jets HC Robert Saleh Ready for His Fourth NFL Game in London

Later this week, the Jets will make a trans-Atlantic trip to London to complete their preparations for Sunday's game against the Falcons at Tottenham Hostpur Stadium. Head coach Robert Saleh, from his time with Jacksonville, made the trip to England three straight years.

"It's a tricky week," Saleh told reporters on Monday as he sat at the desk in his office. "Fortunately I've been a part of this game three times. Once we tried leaving right after a Sunday game, then leaving on Monday, then on Thursday. We have a really good travel plan to keep it as normal as possible for our guys, getting in, acclimated to the time change and playing on Sunday."

After the win over Tennessee, Saleh's first as an NFL head coach, he was asked if his universe of friends and family showered him with texts, he said: "It's cool, I got a text from [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan]. I just remember back to 2017 sitting with Kyle at 0-9 and oh my God. Kyle gave me a cool text saying something like at least we [the Jets] didn't have to wait as long."

On the day after, Saleh offered praise for the collective effort, commenting on Zach Wilson, the team's aggressive defense, C.J. Mosley ... really the entire collection of 53 men who tuned out the past three weeks of losses and fought their way to a 27-24 win in overtime.