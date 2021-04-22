Jets HC Robert Saleh on the Draft: 'Excited for Every Single Pick We Have'

Saleh also addressed the systems that his new QB, all his signal-callers, and all his players on both sides of the ball will be trying to master in the coming weeks and months.

"The scheme that [O-coordinator Mike] LaFleur is bringing in is the best scheme in the world from an offensive standpoint, in my opinion," he said. "Defensively, we're a lot further along with regards to how we've evolved since those Seattle days back in 2013, so it's kind of taken on a life of its own. So we're very confident in the systems we're bringing in, very confident in our ability to develop and help players reach their maximum potential."

One more generic trait that Saleh wants to see in all his players is their enthusiasm quotient, or "how much they love ball."

"I've always believed that if a player loves football, they'll usually protect football off the field," he said. "They'll do everything they can to prepare to be the best football player they can be, off the field, on the field, in the meeting rooms. Whatever they have to do. So usually for us, we judge players by how much they love ball, and you can tell through the process. That's where I think our scouting department has done such a great job, really digging into the character of these individuals and finding out who they are and where they stand."

Besides the draft, Saleh was pitched some questions about several veterans:

MLB C.J. Mosley: "It really doesn't matter what the scheme is, he's going to fit. He's been a fantastic player his entire life and that's not going to change just because a new coaching staff has come in. He's a tremendous leader, a tremendous player. He hasn't played in a couple of years so you know he's just chomping at the bit to get back on the field."

QB Sam Darnold, whose trade to the Panthers supercharged all the speculation about the No. 2 pick: "I'm excited for Sam. It's a great opportunity for him to fulfill what he's capable of in being the No. 3 pick. Of all the things that have transpired, I'm most excited for Sam and him getting the opportunity to do great things in Carolina."

Free agent CB Richard Sherman: "Obviously, you know I love Sherm. There's a lot of things I'll leave for Joe with regards to that. There's a lot of things that go into play. That's probably more Joe's alley."

Now the focus is on the draft. Saleh gave Douglas more kudos for the stuff up his alley and praised the players who are already on the roster as well as those about to arrive next week via the draft and undrafted free agency — and in the process showed his quick familiarity with an anti-Jets mantra in the process.

"It is cool," he said about several of the veteran free agent signings talking about wanting to play for him. "But it's more of a testament to the players. They see the things we're doing in this organization. You can always beat the narrative 'Same Old Jets,' but it's not. ... Its a tremendous group of leaders, tremendous character. These young men love to play. That's all you want. Whatever their 'why' is, it doesn't matter. They just love ball."

That was Saleh's take on the free agent class so far, but now his focus has swiveled to Cleveland and the draft that begins in less than a week.

"Joe and his staff, they've got a great feel for the draft, a great feel for the scheme that we run, a great feel for all the players that are entering draft, so we're excited to go through the process as he leads way.