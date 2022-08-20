Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Jordan Whitehead: 'You Don't Expect Guys Like Him to Get Out of the Building'

In Saleh's view, the acquisition of Whitehead to team with another veteran, Lamarcus Joyner, at safety has brought to the Jets several intangibles. Of course, there's their experience in the NFL, but there is also Whitehead's organic leadership that has already had an impact on his coaches and his teammates.

"I think the way he's done it is cool," Saleh said. "He doesn't try to be a leader, it just comes naturally and becomes one way he approaches his day-to-day business. He's definitely made of the right stuff. Our communication back there is much improved."

In the preseason opener at Philadelphia, a pass from QB Jalen Hurts down the left side of the field to Dallas Goedert beat Whitehead. The Jets considered it a valuable preseason lesson and Whitehead says it won't happen in the future.