Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Jordan Whitehead: 'You Don't Expect Guys Like Him to Get Out of the Building'

Veteran DB Learned Valuable Lesson in Preseason Win Over the Eagles

Aug 20, 2022 at 04:35 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZR_1144

Jordan Whitehead won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay -- he's got the ring and the Tom Brady stories to prove it. One season later, Whitehead found himself on the open market in the NFL, a free agent.

"I can only take care of what I can take care of," Whitehead, 25, who signed with the Jets in March, told reporters on Saturday after the team's second joint practice against the Atlanta Falcons at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

For Saleh, the opportunity to snap up a premier safety was simply too good to be true.

"Love Jordan," Saleh said as he fine-tuned preparations for Monday night's preseason game against the Falcons at MetLife Stadium. " Every once in a while, a guy sneaks out of a building in free agency for one reason or another and he's one of them. He's not normally a guy that you see exiting a building that they were drafted in. He is absolutely phenomenal. His mental makeup, his leadership, the way he prepares every day, his play style. He really is a total package and I'm just thankful that he's here. "

Whitehead (5-10, 198) spent four seasons with the Buccaneers after being drafted out of the University of Pittsburgh. Last season was arguably his best with Tampa Bay in coverage (no TDs allowed and opponents' passer rating of 62.6, both career lows). In 14 games last season, he had 2 interceptions and made 73 tackles (58 solo) while taking 796 snaps (88%).

In Saleh's view, the acquisition of Whitehead to team with another veteran, Lamarcus Joyner, at safety has brought to the Jets several intangibles. Of course, there's their experience in the NFL, but there is also Whitehead's organic leadership that has already had an impact on his coaches and his teammates.

"I think the way he's done it is cool," Saleh said. "He doesn't try to be a leader, it just comes naturally and becomes one way he approaches his day-to-day business. He's definitely made of the right stuff. Our communication back there is much improved."

In the preseason opener at Philadelphia, a pass from QB Jalen Hurts down the left side of the field to Dallas Goedert beat Whitehead. The Jets considered it a valuable preseason lesson and Whitehead says it won't happen in the future.

"Jordan Whitehead will never get beat on that again, I can say that confidently because he is starting to understand, oh, 'I get one or two close and I'm in the high red zone, here come scissors – it's coming,' " defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said this past week. "You start to anticipate it. That's where the special plays lie within this defense. From the anticipatory stuff that comes from knowing how you're being attacked and then knowing your own techniques so well that you just, its sub-conscience competence and you just operate at that level."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from Day 2 of Jets-Falcons Joint Practice

See the Green & White on the practice field with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at 1 Jets Drive.

E_SS2_5552
1 / 36
E_SS2_5416
2 / 36
E_SZ2_0825
3 / 36
E_SZ2_0812
4 / 36
E_SZ2_0616
5 / 36
E_SZ2_0797
6 / 36
E_SZ2_0468
7 / 36
E_SZ2_0469
8 / 36
E_SZ2_0592
9 / 36
E_SZ1_1290
10 / 36
E_SS3_5814
11 / 36
E_SS3_5650
12 / 36
E_SZ1_1192
13 / 36
E_SS3_5631
14 / 36
E_SS3_5632
15 / 36
E_SS3_5635
16 / 36
E_SS3_5340
17 / 36
E_SS2_5893
18 / 36
E_SS2_5847
19 / 36
E_SS2_5584
20 / 36
E_SS2_5404
21 / 36
E_SS2_5618
22 / 36
E_SS1_6312
23 / 36
E_SS1_7676
24 / 36
E_SS1_7596
25 / 36
E_SS1_7327
26 / 36
E_SS1_7274
27 / 36
E_SS1_7101
28 / 36
E_SS1_6998
29 / 36
E_SS1_6793
30 / 36
E_SS1_6895
31 / 36
E_SS1_6847
32 / 36
E_SS1_6925
33 / 36
E_SS1_6441
34 / 36
E_SS2_5937
35 / 36
E_SS2_5731
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Asked about that particular play on Saturday, Whitehead said: "That's a mistake I'll never make again. I write it down. It happened once. I can't let it happen again."

Along with Joyner, who missed most of last season with a torn triceps, the veteran presence has brought stability to the entire Jets defensive secondary. Second-year man Jason Pinnock has made the switch from cornerback to safety (he and Whitehead both played in college at Pitt) and said "it's surreal, it's come full circle from playing corner, I never would have thought I'd be playing side-by-side [with Whitehead], he's just go so much energy, when you're out there you can feel it."

Add to that the signing of cornerback D.J. Reed and the drafting (at No. 4 overall) of Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and a wily veteran like linebacker C.J. Mosley said that Whitehead has brought a host of talent north to New Jersey and has helped to transform the defensive backfield.

"Versatility, speed, awareness, his IQ level is real high," Mosley said recently. "You see him in the back end reading the quarterback, shooting his gap, making plays. And he loves to be in the run fight, too. Anytime you can get a safety that can play the pass and fight fast in the run, that's a plus."

Related Content

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Green & White Impress in Two-Minute Situation; Micheal Clemons Leaves Practice

news

Jets DL Jermaine Johnson: 'I'm Fighting for My Life' as He Learns the Pro Game

Green & White Coaches Love 1st-Rounder's Speed off the Edge, His 'Consistent Strain' and His Upside

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/20) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Joint Practice with the Falcons

See All of the Content from Saturday at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets-Falcons Joint Practice Highlights (8/20) | Corey Davis One-Handed Catch, Joe Flacco to Elijah Moore TD & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Saturday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | Green & White Offense Dazzles in First Joint Session

Sauce Gardner Nearly Has First Camp INT; Jermaine Johnson Ends Atlanta's 2-Minute Drive

news

Joe Flacco Has 'Fun' Time Leading Jets' First Offense Against Atlanta

Veteran QB Looks Sharp as He Steps In for Rehabbing Zach Wilson in Joint Practice with Falcons

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on WR Elijah Moore: 'He Hasn't Even Sniffed the Surface'

QB Joe Flacco Says He Sees a Lot of Steve Smith in the Speedy Second-Year Receiver

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/19) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Day 1 of Joint Practice with the Falcons

See All of the Content from Friday at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets-Falcons Joint Practice Highlights (8/19) | Breece Hall Takes It to the House, Elijah Moore Juke, Braxton Berrios TD & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Friday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets' Micheal Clemons Focused on Football and Football Only

Rookie DE: 'I Just Show Up and Go to Work … That Is It'

news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Falcons Preseason

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Monday Night's Preseason Game

Advertising