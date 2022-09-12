Jets HC Robert Saleh Is Keeping Receipts

Second-Year HC: We Want to Win Now

Sep 12, 2022 at 07:58 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ3_2709-saleh-thumb

Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck a defiant tone Monday, a day after his team dropped its season opener, 24-9, to the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Saleh insisted things are going to click for his young team even as many people outside 1 Jets Drive insist nothing has changed.

"I know it's going to happen," Saleh said. "We're all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say we aren't going to do anything. I'm taking receipts, and I'll be more than happy to share them with you when it's all said and done."

Forty-five players played against the Ravens, 18 of whom made their Jets debut including nine of 22 starters. Seven Jets made their NFL debuts including rookie RT Max Mitchell and CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, who were in the starting lineup. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson (52 yards receiving) and rookie RB Breece Hall (61 scrimmage yards) became the first Jets rookie pair with 50+ scrimmage yards each on kickoff weekend.

The Jets defense was stifling against the run, holding the Ravens, which had averaged 173.7 yards per game on the ground since 2018 with Lamar Jackson at the controls, to just 63 rush yards and 3.0 yds/carry.

"Yesterday, in my opinion, we did not get beat — we lost," Saleh said. "And they're two totally different things. You just look at it, it just felt like we were the faster team. We played with a lot of speed and aggression, especially on defense. And a lot of these little mistakes, and a lot of things that people don't see with regards to busts, misalignments, whatever it might be, you just see these little things happening and we have to learn how to do right longer."

The Jets lost because they dropped passes, they were inconsistent on special teams, and they gave up three explosive plays to Jackson in the pass game. An offense that had five drives enter plus territory and had some success on the ground only managed 9 points.

"If you're going to go silver lining, it's that we are were exposed to some situations yesterday that, especially in the second half, we talked about it, learning how to win football games, getting into those crunch moments where you're in a tight game and you're going blow for blow, making the plays necessary to win football games and that's where you're going to find out a lot about this football team as we continue to grow," Saleh said. "So, you just trust that they've been exposed to those situations, you identify it and show it on tape, and you address what it is, and they're all teachable moments."

In his second year in charge, Saleh has yet to taste a victory in September. While the Jets were outmanned in many early matchups in 2021, that's not the case anymore as the Green & White have transformed their roster and are confident they can line up and play with anyone.

"It's exhausting for coaches, it's exhausting for ownership, it's exhausting for you guys to continue writing about losers, it's exhausting for fans, it's exhausting for everybody," Saleh said. "And nobody wants to lose. And it's on us as coaches to see how quickly we can accelerate this. And it's on us as an organization to see how we can facilitate all this knowledge to get these guys where they need to be, so they can do right longer and play the way they need to. So, we're always trying to accelerate the process and win immediately. We'd love to and so we are frustrated with it. We're not playing the long game and selling that.

"We want to win — we want to win now."

For Saleh, it's not if things will turn. It's when. And for all the doubters, well, he's keeping the receipts.

"I know that all the praise we've gotten in the offseason and the draft picks and the free agents, all of that is real," he said. "We have a really, really cool football team. Now, it's on us as coaches to extract that out of them and get them to play better, faster which I think we will. Like I know we will. Like I said, it's going to happen. When? We'll all know. You guys are going to feel it happen. I just know it."

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Ravens | Week 1

See the best images from the opening game of the 2022 season at MetLife Stadium.

E_SZ1_1423
1 / 56
E_SZ1_1070
2 / 56
E_SZ1_0035
3 / 56
E_SZ1_0100
4 / 56
E_SZ1_0048
5 / 56
E_SS1_6812
6 / 56
E_SS1_6826
7 / 56
E_SZ1_0439 - Copy
8 / 56
E_SZ1_0518 - Copy
9 / 56
E_SS1_6842 1
10 / 56
E_SZ1_0308
11 / 56
E_SZ1_0283
12 / 56
E_SS1_6814
13 / 56
E_SZ1_1012
14 / 56
E_SZ1_1111
15 / 56
E_SZ1_1086
16 / 56
E_SZ1_1270
17 / 56
E_SZ1_1363
18 / 56
E_SZ1_1353
19 / 56
E_SZ1_1358
20 / 56
E_SZ1_1588
21 / 56
E_SZ1_1556
22 / 56
E_SZ1_1509
23 / 56
E_SS2_4298
24 / 56
E_SS2_5119
25 / 56
E_SS2_5095
26 / 56
E_SS2_4757
27 / 56
E_SS2_4854
28 / 56
E_SS2_4572
29 / 56
E_SS2_4373
30 / 56
E_SS2_4745
31 / 56
E_SS2_5055
32 / 56
E_SS2_4492
33 / 56
E_SS2_4342
34 / 56
E_SS2_3906
35 / 56
E_SS2_4241
36 / 56
E_SS2_4322
37 / 56
E_SS2_3760
38 / 56
E_SS2_3789
39 / 56
E_SZ3_2102
40 / 56
E_SZ3_1953
41 / 56
E_SZ3_2061
42 / 56
E_SZ3_1912
43 / 56
E_SZ3_2145
44 / 56
E_SZ3_2728
45 / 56
E_SZ3_2422
46 / 56
E_SZ3_2591
47 / 56
E_SZ3_2669
48 / 56
E_SZ3_2608
49 / 56
E_SZ3_2687
50 / 56
E_SZ3_2646
51 / 56
E_SZ3_2391
52 / 56
E_SZ3_2370
53 / 56
E_SS1_7192
54 / 56
E_SS1_7202
55 / 56
E_SS1_7220
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

news

Jets-Ravens 3 Takeaways | Corey Davis: 'We Were Shooting Ourselves in The Foot'

Green & White Do Good Job Limiting Lamar Jackson on Ground; Establishing Rushing Attack on Offense

news

Jets Defense Yielded 3 'Explosives' but Played Ravens with 'Lots of Juice & Energy'

After Limiting Lamar Jackson's Running, Ravens' Offense (274 Yards), D.J. Reed Says, 'We Can Do Better'

news

Jets' Rookies Showed Promising Flashes of Things to Come, Against Ravens

Garrett Wilson Had 4 Catches; Jermaine Johnson Shared a Sack; and Sauce Gardner Broke Up Potential TD Pass

news

Jets-Ravens Game Recap | Green & White Struggle in 24-9 Opening-Day Loss

Defense Holds Lamar Jackson in Check as Rusher but Gives Up 3 Midgame TD Passes at Rainy MetLife Stadium

news

Joe Flacco, Jets Offense Had Too Many Plays Where They Didn't Help Each Other

Promising Drives vs. Baltimore Were Wiped Out by Mistakes but QB Says, 'We Just Have to Go Out & Believe'

news

Four Join Zach Wilson on Jets' Inactive List for Opener vs. Ravens

T Duane Brown Not on List as He Goes to IR; Mims, Huff, McDermott & Ruckert Deactivated

news

Jets-Ravens Game Preview | 5 Things to Know About the Season Opener vs. Baltimore

Two Former Ravens, QB Joe Flacco & MLB C.J. Mosley, Hold Some of the Keys to Victory at MetLife Stadium

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Open the Season at Home vs. Baltimore

Joe Flacco Gets the Start at QB; Carl Lawson Ready to Come Flying Out of the Gate vs. Lamar Jackson & Ravens

news

QB Joe Flacco Hopes He Can Bring Out the Best in the Young Jets

Veteran Passer Facing Former Team, the Ravens, in Sunday's Regular-Season Opener

news

3 Things to Know | Week 1 Jets vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco Starting Against Former Team; Baltimore Dealing with Injuries

Advertising