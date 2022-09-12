Jets HC Robert Saleh Is Keeping Receipts

The Jets lost because they dropped passes, they were inconsistent on special teams, and they gave up three explosive plays to Jackson in the pass game. An offense that had five drives enter plus territory and had some success on the ground only managed 9 points.

"If you're going to go silver lining, it's that we are were exposed to some situations yesterday that, especially in the second half, we talked about it, learning how to win football games, getting into those crunch moments where you're in a tight game and you're going blow for blow, making the plays necessary to win football games and that's where you're going to find out a lot about this football team as we continue to grow," Saleh said. "So, you just trust that they've been exposed to those situations, you identify it and show it on tape, and you address what it is, and they're all teachable moments."

In his second year in charge, Saleh has yet to taste a victory in September. While the Jets were outmanned in many early matchups in 2021, that's not the case anymore as the Green & White have transformed their roster and are confident they can line up and play with anyone.

"It's exhausting for coaches, it's exhausting for ownership, it's exhausting for you guys to continue writing about losers, it's exhausting for fans, it's exhausting for everybody," Saleh said. "And nobody wants to lose. And it's on us as coaches to see how quickly we can accelerate this. And it's on us as an organization to see how we can facilitate all this knowledge to get these guys where they need to be, so they can do right longer and play the way they need to. So, we're always trying to accelerate the process and win immediately. We'd love to and so we are frustrated with it. We're not playing the long game and selling that.

"We want to win — we want to win now."

For Saleh, it's not if things will turn. It's when. And for all the doubters, well, he's keeping the receipts.