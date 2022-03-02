Jets HC Robert Saleh: Improving the Defense Is At the Front of Our Minds

While Wilson took his rookie lumps early last season, he got his sea legs after missing four games because of a knee injury. He flashed as the Jets finished the season, even though he played with a depleted cast of wide receivers because of injury. Now, during the offseason before Year 2 of Wilson's NFL career, expectations have been ratcheted up.

"The leash on a rookie quarterback is incredibly long, even for a rookie coach, it's long," Saleh said. "We expect to see a jump in Year 2. But we can't let expectations dictate how you operate day to day. You stay within your process. We can talk to players, and talk to Zach. We just want him to focus on his football work, on everything and don't worry about pressures from the outside world with regards to everyone having ideas about how to maximize life and money. Get better and keep studying, that goes for everybody, and I know he's doing that. Expectations will be higher, but that can't change his process."

The latest outbreak of various mock drafts predict that the Jets might be interested in an edge rusher, safety and/or an offensive lineman with their two first-round selections. No surprise that Saleh neither confirmed nor denied what the team might do.

"It depends on how good he is," Saleh said of taking a non-premium position early. "I call them unicorns. People say you never want to take a linebacker in the first round, but Tremaine Edmunds [first round to Buffalo in 2018] is a unicorn in the linebacking world. Same thing with safety. I remember the hard decision [the Chargers made in the 2018 first round] on Derwin James. The guy is phenomenal.