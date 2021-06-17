Jets' HC Robert Saleh: 'Improvement Has Been Awesome'

When he took the job in January, Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas put an emphasis on building a culture and identity that appeals to and supports the entire organization.

"Culture, I know that word gets thrown around a lot," Saleh said. "I believe culture is created by the people who are brought in to it. It goes back to all the discussion this offseason, a collaboration to bring in men of tremendous character who love football and want to get better. Identity? Our identity is not going to reveal itself until we see adversity. Everyone loves to be part of a winning team, but what's going to happen when adversity hits and things are not going your way? What will the reaction be as an individual and as a team? I've said it a million times, you have a lot of ebbs and flows, and hair-pulling moments.

"You look back at some of the great coaches in the history of this league. Don Shula played smashmouth football with a great defense. Then [Dan] Marino comes in and the identity switches. Bill Belichick did the same when [Tom] Brady got better, he went from a defense to Tom. Identity will happen organically. If you try to force-feed, sometimes you counteract what you're trying to get done."

The draft yielded 10 picks for the Jets, among them No. 2 overall QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore, a pair of promising linebackers and a slew of cornerbacks. The Jets have gotten young up and down the roster, which presents additional challenges as Saleh prepares his first team for the 2021 NFL season.