Jets HC Gase on Adams Trade: 'We Wish Jamal Nothing but the Best'

And in moving on, Gase, like Douglas a day earlier, disagreed with some critics who think the Jets are "punting" in 2020 before the first of the two first-round picks from the 'Hawks comes around in the '21 draft.

"It's a team game, you know," he said. "We've got a bunch of guys that are excited to get going, and those are the guys I'm going to focus on. I'm extremely fired up to get this roster that Joe D and our personnel guys did a great job of assembling this offseason."

Specifically, Gase said he likes the physical and mental makeup of his second Jets team as training camp gets closer to liftoff. He said he especially likes the depth that has been created this offseason.

"That really gets me excited, just being able to look at our depth chart and seeing the guys we have competing for starting spots," he said, "knowing that some guys that may have started for us last year, if they're not starters this year, we have stronger backups than what we had last year. I really feel like we have a way deeper roster.

"And I really love the attitude this locker room has. Just being around a lot of the guys that are returning, we had a lot of changeup there midway through and I feel like those guys, they found ways to win games, they did it right, they came to work every day, they really tried to do everything the coaching staff asked them to do. And now with the new guys we've added, I feel like they're the right guys."

Gase said the skills of the current players in the building plus the frame of mind that all football players seem to possess can help the Jets get the job done this year whatever the challenge, be it no No. 33 in the deep middle or hurrying to build on-field chemistry after a virtual offseason or dealing with anything the COVID situation may throw at them in the months ahead.