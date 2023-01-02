Jets Have Another Game of Solid but Imperfect Defense vs. Seahawks

The tape will tell some tales, but head coach Robert Saleh was pretty sure he knew what it will show: another difficult start by the defense in giving up three big first-quarter plays, then tightening things up but still losing by 17 points.

Seattle's first big play came on the first offensive play of the game — rookie RB Kenneth Walker's 60-yard dash to the Jets 13 to set up the first of two Smith TD passes just 1:35 into the game.

"They punched us in the mouth," Reed said.

"It wasn't necessarily shocking," Saleh said. "It was disappointing because those are things we do in our sleep, basic fundamental football. ... Basic zone scheme, tackle for a 3-yard gain. Then the two explosives in the pass game."

Those explosives were a 29-yard throw from Smith to TE Noah Fant on Series No. 2 and an improvised 41-yard shovel pass from Smith to RB DeeJay Dallas on Series No. 3, setting up 10 more points. By the second play of the second quarter, the hosts had a 17-3 lead and more than enough points to withstand the Jets offense on this day.

Then the defense came around. In the first 16 minutes, Seattle had mounted a 17-point, 200-yard offense. For the final 44 minutes, the Seahawks managed six points and 146 yards.

Reed thought the problem might have been something Saleh had stressed over the past month.

"We just didn't play complementary football," Reed said. "You're not going to be able to win many games if everybody's not playing complementary football."

But the veteran half of the Jets' own terrific twosome at corner wasn't pinning it all on the offense.