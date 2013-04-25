Jets Go CB with No. 9, Take 'Bama's Milliner

Earlier this week, it was reported that Milliner has undergone five different surgeries. Idzik, however, said the organization was comfortable with his health and expects the rookie to be ready to go by June.

"He's had a few things," Idzik said of Milliner, who is recovering from shoulder surgery. "He's a very physical player. He doesn't miss time. He played through the injuries. He attended the Indy combine so that he could compete. That's very important to us."

Although each surgery is studied extensively, Milliner said his previous procedures shouldn't worry Jet fans.

"It's nothing that kept me from playing great on the field," he said. "I never had any setbacks from it. They always monitored it and it's nothing really big and you'd see that if you watched film. I'm out there playing."

The Jets' draft room was uplifted when Milliner was available at No. 9 and now it is official that he is a part of the Jets family.