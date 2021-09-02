Jets GM Joe Douglas Expects Ups and Downs with Youthful Roster

Since the day he was hired, Douglas has emphasized a foundation that featured strong offensive and defensive lines. After selecting LT Mekhi Becton with his first pick as GM of the Jets in April 2020, Douglas was aggressive last spring when he moved up to take another offensive lineman, USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 overall selection. Then later in the offseason, Douglas jumped at the opportunity to add former Washington T Morgan Moses.

"Obviously there has been a lot of resources put into both sides of the lines," he said. "What we've done the last couple of years hasn't been good enough as a team as a whole, 9-23, wasn't good enough. But we're excited about this group. This group didn't really have time in terms of the O-line to get together and build that chemistry last year. You've seen that chemistry build this year by having another year here with George [Fant], with Connor [McGovern], with GVR [Greg Van Roten], adding Morgan Moses, who is an established vet who is an absolute stud and a pro's pro and then the young guys continuing to develop. I think you're really starting to see this group come into their own and then add on top of it this scheme and this coaching staff, I'm excited to see how this group does."

Despite losing prized free-agent pass rusher Carl Lawson to an Achilles tendon rupture during camp, Douglas remains bullish on his defensive line. He went the trade route this week to obtain Shaq Lawson from the Texans and the Jets GM says Shaq Lawson will bring a junkyard-dog mentality to the Green & White.

"Obviously tough loss, but injures are part of this game unfortunately," Douglas said of the Lawson injury. "The thing that gets you excited is we know that we brought in the right type of person and right type of player in Carl and also we have a great D-line group. There are some real passionate war daddies out there who just bring it every day and no one is feeling sorry for themselves. Everyone has Carl's back and Carl has everyone's back and these guys have bonded together.

"Look, adversity happens. Adversity happened early in the year, early in training camp and it's going to happen again. I think this group is wired to handle it."

Douglas also believes in Saleh who is wired to handle anything that comes his way. Saleh may be in his first year on the job, but he's an experienced leader and he won't waver when things get tough.