Jets GM Joe Douglas: Day 3 of NFL Draft Make Classes 'Special'

Clemons and Mitchell, both fourth-round picks in 2022, played significant roles for the Jets as rookies. Clemons, the No. 117 overall pick out of Texas A&M, played in 16 games for the Green & White. He totaled 36 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a blocked punt. Clemson took 311 defensive snaps and 235 snaps on special teams. Mitchell, pick No. 111 overall out of Louisiana, started five games last season before landing on the non-football injury list because of blood clots.

"There's conversations that happen each day before the draft starts," he said. "You never know what's going to happen until you get on the clock, though. You have a plan, you figure there's going to be some guys you're excited about taking when you're on the clock and then if there's some phone calls you field those calls, weigh the options. Is it worth trading back a few spots? Ok, how many guys are on the board that we are excited to take? Then (we) make a decision. Are we comfortable with doing that, making that move, or staying pat and taking a player? So, there's a process. I'm sure everyone has a process, but I feel like we have a good one."