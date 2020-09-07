Jets GM Joe Douglas: 6-Pack of Takeaways 

Darnold Is Taking Steps

Despite the injuries on the outside this summer, the Jets have been encouraged by the play of QB Sam Darnold. Douglas is impressed with both the speed at which he is operating on the field and the leadership he is showing off the field.

"He's been in the league for three years and he's 23 years old," Douglas said. "He is going through growth much sooner than most quarterbacks his age have gone through in the National Football League. Just watching him and his ability to digest Adam's playbook and operate at a quicker pace, just that half-second quicker decision and quicker release, you see that in training camp and it fires you up. Just watching him grow within the offense and also watching him grow and mature as a person and as a leader and not being afraid to have tough conversations when he has to — that's just part of a 23-year-old quarterback becoming a franchise quarterback and maturing into that role and taking on more and more responsibility."

Money Matters

OvertheCap.com projects the Jets are $31 million under this year's salary cap plus $76 million under the cap projected for 2021. Douglas reiterated that he doesn't have any financial restrictions from ownership and he has full autonomy when it comes to roster decisions.

"A dollar you spend today could be a dollar you don't have for next year's cap," he said. "We are sitting here and we have a lot of uncertainty in terms of next year's cap numbers. We know what the floor is at 175 [million] and we also know that could change. We don't know when we will have the answers to that, so we have to have a game plan on how we are going to handle this year and next year and the years moving forward."

No Waiver Claims

Last September, Douglas claimed four players off waivers and three of them — WR Braxton Berrios, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Bennett Jackson (practice squad) — remain with the program. But with no preseason games meaning no new film on players plus COVID-19 testing protocols, the Jets elected not to use the waiver route Sunday.

"We were at the position this year where we felt that there are challenges to get guys in and we feel good about the depth in the roster that we have," Douglas said. "On the waiver wire, it had to be a special player for us to really pursue hard."

Bills Provide an Opportunity

With Tom Brady out of the division, some pundits believe the Buffalo Bills should be the favorites in the AFC East. The Jets, a club that ended the 2019 season with a 13-6 win in western New York last December, will open the 2020 campaign as an underdog in Western New York.