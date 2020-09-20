Jets, Giants Rename MetLife Stadium Photo Work Room After Anthony Causi

Anthony Causi, the talented and larger-than-life photographer for the New York Post who died at 48 in April from the coronavirus, will continue to be remembered, not only in his unforgettable photographs of the Jets and Giants and other subjects in the New York area but also with the football teams renaming the photo work room at MetLife Stadium in his honor.

The announcement of the naming of the Anthony J. Causi Photo Work Room will be made during Sunday's Jets home opener against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife.

"All of you have been affected by this, people who have been hurt, people who have been lost, and in particular to the New York Post and your photographer, Anthony, who will be missed," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said Wednesday to reporters and specifically toward the Post's reporters on hand for that day's practice. "I just wanted to let you know we're doing something special for Anthony."

The Jets and Giants said in a statement that "we were graced with Anthony's ability to memorably capture iconic moments in New York sports history. Anthony passed away on April 12, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. We believe it is most fitting to honor Anthony's life and work by renaming the room in his memory, and our hope is it provides some peace for Anthony's wife Romina, their children John and Mia and the rest of Anthony's family, as well as his friends and colleagues."