Jets, Giants Rename MetLife Stadium Photo Work Room After Anthony Causi

Sunday Announcement Will Honor Memory of NY Post Photographer Who Died from COVID-19

Sep 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_IMG_9597-1

Anthony Causi, the talented and larger-than-life photographer for the New York Post who died at 48 in April from the coronavirus, will continue to be remembered, not only in his unforgettable photographs of the Jets and Giants and other subjects in the New York area but also with the football teams renaming the photo work room at MetLife Stadium in his honor.

The announcement of the naming of the Anthony J. Causi Photo Work Room will be made during Sunday's Jets home opener against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife.

"All of you have been affected by this, people who have been hurt, people who have been lost, and in particular to the New York Post and your photographer, Anthony, who will be missed," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said Wednesday to reporters and specifically toward the Post's reporters on hand for that day's practice. "I just wanted to let you know we're doing something special for Anthony."

The Jets and Giants said in a statement that "we were graced with Anthony's ability to memorably capture iconic moments in New York sports history. Anthony passed away on April 12, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. We believe it is most fitting to honor Anthony's life and work by renaming the room in his memory, and our hope is it provides some peace for Anthony's wife Romina, their children John and Mia and the rest of Anthony's family, as well as his friends and colleagues."

"Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist," Post editor in chief Stephen Lynch said at the time of Causi's passing. "He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind, he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked."

E_IMG_9669-2

Related Content

Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife
news

Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife

Green & White Will Be Without Crowder & Bell; San Fran Is Minus Prolific TE George Kittle
Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree and Elevate RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone
news

Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree and Elevate RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone

RB and WR Come Up from Practice Squad for Week 2 vs. 49ers
Jets vs. 49ers Game Preview: Green & White Confident in Resilient Sam Darnold
news

Jets vs. 49ers Game Preview: Green & White Confident in Resilient Sam Darnold

Safety Marcus Maye: Darnold Always Finds a Way to Bounce Back
Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out vs. 49ers
news

Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out vs. 49ers

Braxton Berrios Will Start; Bradley McDougald Familiar with San Francisco Offense 
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold Faces Secondary Without Richard Sherman; Mekhi Becton Takes On Nick Bosa
Inside the Numbers: Marcus Maye's 'Variety' Show at Buffalo
news

Inside the Numbers: Marcus Maye's 'Variety' Show at Buffalo

Jets S Is Tied for NFL Sack Lead After Week 1; WR Jamison Crowder YAC-ed It Up vs. Bills
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday

WR Jamison Crowder and QB Joe Flacco Ruled Out for Niners Game
Read An Excerpt from a New Book 'If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets' by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi
news

Read An Excerpt from a New Book 'If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets' by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi

Excerpt from Chapter 3 of "If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets" by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi
Jets S Marcus Maye: 'We Need to Find a Way to Win'
news

Jets S Marcus Maye: 'We Need to Find a Way to Win'

Next Challenge Is to Corral 49ers' TE George Kittle
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Thursday

Jamison Crowder Out of Practice, Mekhi Becton a Full Participant
49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Sam Darnold Is 'Going to Have a Very Good Career'
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Sam Darnold Is 'Going to Have a Very Good Career'

San Fran Coach Believes in Jets HC Adam Gase; RB Jerrick McKinnon Praises Frank Gore 

Advertising