Aaron Rodgers Among the Reasons Jets-Giants Has a Bit More Buzz This Summer

Defensively, LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, who sacked Carolina rookie Bryce Young last week, could be roaring off the Jets' left end as, among the LT candidates, veterans Duane Brown, just returned to practice this week, and Billy Turner possibly trying to slow the second-year man's edge pursuit of Rodgers.

Besides ARod, the Giants have a little more personnel familiar with the "Mayor's Trophy Game" aspect of this rivalry — the teams' 54th preseason matchup in the last 55 years, making this the NFL's most revisited summer rivalry. For the Jets, players such as TE Jeremy Ruckert, LS Thomas Hennessy, and injured rookies RB Israel Abanikanda and G Carter Warren know about the rivalry from their high school careers in the New York area. Not to mention Jets second-round rookie OL Joe Tippmann, who heard a thing or two about this game from Jason Fabini, Tippmann's coach and the longtime Jets tackle.

But the Giants have four veterans with Jets connections who have even played in past Jets-Giants games as members of the Green & White. The most senior of those is DT Leonard Williams, the Jets' sixth overall selection in the 2015 draft who was traded to the Giants in 2019 and has been a D-line mainstay for them ever since.

Williams even has made contact with Rodgers in the past, registering a sack and another, even harder, QB hit on the then-Green Bay QB when the Packers visited the Jets in '18 and went home with a 44-38 overtime victory.

Also on the Giants' roster besides Williams and Crowder: TE Lawrence Cager (Jets WR in '20, TE in '22) and CB Jason Pinnock (Jets 5th-rounder in '21, Giants starting S for his second year).

As exciting as this game could be, and as much as any player or fan might enjoy seeing his team take the lead in the all-time regular-season/preseason series, which now stands at 33-33-1, Saleh is looking for something a little less nerve-jangling.