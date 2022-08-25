Training Camp Practice Report

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

Aug 25, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Thursday's joint practice with the Giants was the opposite of 17 years ago when these teams last practiced against each other. There were no fights or even scuffles. HC Robert Saleh addressed both teams at the beginning of practice and set the tone in East Rutherford.

"Snap to whistle, nothing cheap," he said of his message. "We don't need any fighting. I know you all came looking for a fight. A lot of respect for [Brian] Daboll and we want to make a habit out of this and not just because we are playing each other preseason. We would like to break up camp. We're too close for us not to work. If we as a team can make it work, we can both help each other a lot."

Practice was scheduled to end with a two-minute period with the Jets starting offense against the Giants starting defense and vice versa. Instead, the teams did conditioning to preserve the health of the players leading up to the preseason finale.

Saleh spent the day watching the offense, which had its starting five offensive linemen together in practice for the second time in training camp.

"For the most part I think they did a good job," Saleh said. "They have an exotic pressure system, so it wasn't as much about protection as much as it was the route running, the precision of what we're trying to get done."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets-Giants Joint Practice

See the Green & White on the field with the Giants during joint practice.

Garrett Wilson Flashes
Thursday's session didn't have a lot of big plays, but rookie WR Garrett Wilson had a nice practice. QB Mike White hit him over the middle and he made a move on S Yusuf Corker before taking off down the sideline. He also caught a touchdown pass from Joe Flacco in red-zone work.

"He's going to be a really good football player," Saleh said. "Obviously, we're going to get into the games and there are going to be some situations where coverages are going to be more exotic. He's going to be seeing the best of the best when it comes to competition, so he's going to have his moments. But at the same time, he's consistently getting better and that's all you can ask for."

Flacco added: "The first day that I was here for OTAs, you could see it. … The way that he can break down and explode out of cuts and all those things, it's amazing. The way his vertical and his ability to go up and get a ball when he's standing still or when he's going top speed."

Jetcetera
CB Bryce Hall picked off Giants' QB Daniel Jones in the end zone on a pass intended for Kenny Golladay. … Ty Johnson had a nice catch-and-run along the sideline. … Corey Davis had a score in the red zone. … Jeff Smith had a big gain down the sideline but was called for pass interference. … D.J. Reed and Jermaine Johnson but got banged up, but are fine. … LT Chuma Edoga and DT Sheldon Rankins were on a pitch count because of his increased workload Monday night against the Falcons. … QB Zach Wilson watched practice fromon a cart. … HC Robert Saleh said that he'll name the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Ravens the week of the game.

