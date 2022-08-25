Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Thursday's joint practice with the Giants was the opposite of 17 years ago when these teams last practiced against each other. There were no fights or even scuffles. HC Robert Saleh addressed both teams at the beginning of practice and set the tone in East Rutherford.

"Snap to whistle, nothing cheap," he said of his message. "We don't need any fighting. I know you all came looking for a fight. A lot of respect for [Brian] Daboll and we want to make a habit out of this and not just because we are playing each other preseason. We would like to break up camp. We're too close for us not to work. If we as a team can make it work, we can both help each other a lot."

Practice was scheduled to end with a two-minute period with the Jets starting offense against the Giants starting defense and vice versa. Instead, the teams did conditioning to preserve the health of the players leading up to the preseason finale.

Saleh spent the day watching the offense, which had its starting five offensive linemen together in practice for the second time in training camp.