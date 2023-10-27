Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joe Tippmann
|OL
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Irvin Charles
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Will McDonald
|DL
|Back
|FP
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Micheal Clemons
|DL
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jermaine Johnson
|DL
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DJ Reed
|CB
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play