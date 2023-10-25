Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Wednesday

CBs Sauce Gardner & DJ Reed Were Full Participants at Practice

Oct 25, 2023 at 04:00 PM
at nyg
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Randall Cobb WR Shoulder DNP
Joe Tippmann OL Quad DNP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP
Michael Carter II CB Hamstring LP
Irvin Charles WR Shoulder LP
Micheal Clemons DL Ankle FP
Brandin Echols CB Hamstring FP
Sauce Gardner CB Concussion FP
Jermaine Johnson DL Foot FP
DJ Reed CB Concussion FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Friday

CBs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants on Sunday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Thursday

WR Randall Cobb (Shoulder) Was Limited During Today's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Friday

CB D.J. Reed (Concussion), CB Brandin Echols (Hamstring) & CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring)
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Thursday

FB Nick Bawden (Calf) & DL Micheal Clemons (Ankle) Were Limited Participants Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring) & FB Nick Bawden (Calf) Did Not Participate Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Friday

CBs Brandin Echols (Hamstring) & D.J. Reed (Concussion) Both Ruled Out
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Thursday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Was a Full Participant on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Wednesday

CB D.J. Reed (Concussion) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Friday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) & OL Wes Schweitzer (Concussion) Are Ruled Out for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) & OL Wes Schweitzer (Concussion) Did Not Practice Today
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Wednesday

K Greg Zuerlein (Groin) & DL Micheal Clemons (Elbow) Were Full Participants in Practice
Advertising