Jets-Giants Game Recap | Chris Streveler Completes Third Comeback Win in As Many Games

Jetcetera

HC Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that rookie CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who was not targeted for a third consecutive game, would be in the starting lineup when the Jets host the Ravens to begin the regular season on Sept. 11.… Denzel Mims, the third-year WR out of Baylor who requested a trade last week, was on display. He was targeted twice by Mike White in the first half and made both receptions for 29 yards. He grabbed another first-down pass for 17 yards midway through the third quarter and caught another pass, from Chris*Streveler, in the fourth quarter. And he then caught a TD pass from Streveler. He had 7 receptions for 102 yards. ... *Jeff Smith added 3 catches for 41 yards and his 19-yard score from Mike White came after a double move to culminate a two-minute drill at the end of the first half. … Hard-hitting LB Kwon Alexander made his presence known midway through the second quarter when he jarred the ball loose from RB Antonio Williams, which was recovered by the Giants. … CB Michael Carter II had a strong game, sharing a sack with Quinnen Williams, making an interception and totaling 2 tackles (1 solo). … Lawrence Cager, who has made the switch from WR to TE, continued to flash, making 2 receptions (for 24 yards) on 4 targets. … Rookie RBZonovan "Bam" Knightled the Jets with 31 rushing yards on 7 carries and second-year LB Hamsah Nasirildeen paced the defense with 8 tackles. … Fifteen different Jets caught passes during Sunday's thriller, a game that saw three lead changes in the fourth quarter.