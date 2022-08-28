Jets-Giants Game Recap | Chris Streveler Completes Third Comeback Win in As Many Games

The Jets wrapped up the preseason with a 31-27 win against the crosstown rival Giants, their third come-from-behind victory in as many games. The starters played into the second quarter and an entertaining second-half saw three lead changes before Chris Streveler culminated a sensational summer with a game-winning fourth-down toss to rookie Calvin Jackson from 5 yards out with 22 seconds remaining.
First Quarter
CB Michael Carter II and the defensive line headlined the first quarter.
On the first drive, Carter II split a sack with Quinnen Williams, who also had a 2-yard run stuff in the quarter. Then on the ensuing possession, on a third-and-8 play, Carter II intercepted QB Tyrod Taylor on a pass intended for WR Kenny Golladay that led to points. K Greg Zeurlein gave the Jets a 3-0 lead with a 49-yard field goal.
The interception ended the starters playing time in the preseason, but the defensive line continued to wreak havoc. Rookie Jermaine Johnson flushed Taylor out of the pocket before fellow rookie Micheal Clemons delivered a crushing blow that forced Taylor from the game.
Joe Flacco and the offense moved the ball, gaining 92 yards, but stalled on third down (1 of 4). Flacco, playing his first preseason game this year, connected on 10-plus-yard receptions with Tyler Conklin (20) and Braxton Berrios (15).
Second Quarter
The Jets starting offense played the first drive of the second quarter, but its preseason ended on a sour note. Flacco was intercepted by Giants LB Austin Calitro, whose 35-yard touchdown return down the sideline put the visitors up 10-3.
The Green & White offense responded with a pair of TDs. Berrios' 21-yard catch-and-run tied the game, 10-10. Mike White threw a screen to Berrios, who broke a tackle and scampered down the sideline for the score.
White later successfully executed a two-minute offense, driving 55 yards on 5 plays in 38 seconds. He completed passes to Denzel Mims (13 yards), Lawrence Cager (19) and Jeff Smith (14) before connecting with Smith for a 19-yard TD to put the Green & White ahead, 17-10.
Third Quarter
The Giants dominated the time of possession, tying the game at 17-17 with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Jashaun Corbin 1-yard TD run.
White and the Jets were in scoring territory but couldn't convert on fourth-and-1. Ty Johnson was stuffed by S Yusuf Corker and Calitro on the Giants' 39-yard line.
Fourth Quarter
The Giants took the lead, 24-17, on the first play of the quarter. Davis Webb hit TE Austin Allen for an 18-yard score in the front corner of the end zone as he slipped behind UDFA LB D.Q. Thomas.
Streveler checked in for White in the fourth and led the Green & White to its third come-from-behind victory of the preseason.
He drove the team downfield as Zonovan "Bam" Knight's 22-yard run put the unit in scoring position from the Giants 28-yard line. Two plays later, Mims' 29-yard TD catch tied the game. Mims made a fingertip grab past the end zone pylon near the sideline, keeping his knee in bounds.
With 1:53 remaining, Streveler orchestrated a 10-play, 76-yard drive capped by a Calvin Jackson touchdown in the same section of the end zone Streveler hit Jackson for the game-winning score at Philadelphia. Earlier in the drive, Jackson drew a 26-yard pass interference penalty that put the Green & White in goal-to-go territory.
Jetcetera
HC Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that rookie CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who was not targeted for a third consecutive game, would be in the starting lineup when the Jets host the Ravens to begin the regular season on Sept. 11.… Denzel Mims, the third-year WR out of Baylor who requested a trade last week, was on display. He was targeted twice by Mike White in the first half and made both receptions for 29 yards. He grabbed another first-down pass for 17 yards midway through the third quarter and caught another pass, from Chris*Streveler, in the fourth quarter. And he then caught a TD pass from Streveler. He had 7 receptions for 102 yards. ... *Jeff Smith added 3 catches for 41 yards and his 19-yard score from Mike White came after a double move to culminate a two-minute drill at the end of the first half. … Hard-hitting LB Kwon Alexander made his presence known midway through the second quarter when he jarred the ball loose from RB Antonio Williams, which was recovered by the Giants. … CB Michael Carter II had a strong game, sharing a sack with Quinnen Williams, making an interception and totaling 2 tackles (1 solo). … Lawrence Cager, who has made the switch from WR to TE, continued to flash, making 2 receptions (for 24 yards) on 4 targets. … Rookie RBZonovan "Bam" Knightled the Jets with 31 rushing yards on 7 carries and second-year LB Hamsah Nasirildeen paced the defense with 8 tackles. … Fifteen different Jets caught passes during Sunday's thriller, a game that saw three lead changes in the fourth quarter.