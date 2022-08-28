Jets-Giants Game Recap | Chris Streveler Completes Third Comeback Win in As Many Games

Joe Flacco, Starters Play Into Second Quarter; Wideouts Impress

Aug 28, 2022 at 06:45 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Bell_Jack_Headshot
by Ethan Greenberg & Jack Bell
SZ1_2913-jackson-td-game-story-thumb

The Jets wrapped up the preseason with a 31-27 win against the crosstown rival Giants, their third come-from-behind victory in as many games. The starters played into the second quarter and an entertaining second-half saw three lead changes before Chris Streveler culminated a sensational summer with a game-winning fourth-down toss to rookie Calvin Jackson from 5 yards out with 22 seconds remaining.

First Quarter
CB Michael Carter II and the defensive line headlined the first quarter.

On the first drive, Carter II split a sack with Quinnen Williams, who also had a 2-yard run stuff in the quarter. Then on the ensuing possession, on a third-and-8 play, Carter II intercepted QB Tyrod Taylor on a pass intended for WR Kenny Golladay that led to points. K Greg Zeurlein gave the Jets a 3-0 lead with a 49-yard field goal.

The interception ended the starters playing time in the preseason, but the defensive line continued to wreak havoc. Rookie Jermaine Johnson flushed Taylor out of the pocket before fellow rookie Micheal Clemons delivered a crushing blow that forced Taylor from the game.

Joe Flacco and the offense moved the ball, gaining 92 yards, but stalled on third down (1 of 4). Flacco, playing his first preseason game this year, connected on 10-plus-yard receptions with Tyler Conklin (20) and Braxton Berrios (15).

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Giants | Preseason 3

See the best images from the preseason finale against the New York Giants.

SZ2_1169
1 / 64
SZ2_0313
2 / 64
SZ2_1278
3 / 64
SZ2_1031
4 / 64
SZ2_1131
5 / 64
SZ2_0985
6 / 64
SZ2_1174
7 / 64
SZ2_0745
8 / 64
SZ2_0768
9 / 64
SZ2_0717
10 / 64
SZ2_0929
11 / 64
SZ2_0616
12 / 64
SZ2_0678
13 / 64
SZ2_0559
14 / 64
SZ2_0525
15 / 64
SZ2_0455
16 / 64
SZ2_0320
17 / 64
SZ2_0159
18 / 64
SZ2_0513
19 / 64
SZ2_0110
20 / 64
SZ2_1314
21 / 64
SZ2_1619
22 / 64
SZ2_1570
23 / 64
SZ2_1376
24 / 64
SZ2_1533
25 / 64
SZ2_1357
26 / 64
SZ2_2153
27 / 64
SZ2_2134
28 / 64
SZ2_2158
29 / 64
SS2_2278
30 / 64
SS1_1253
31 / 64
SS2_2268
32 / 64
SZ1_2473
33 / 64
SZ1_2519
34 / 64
SZ1_2495
35 / 64
SZ1_2393
36 / 64
SZ2_3025
37 / 64
SZ2_3163
38 / 64
SZ2_3099
39 / 64
SZ2_3036
40 / 64
SZ2_3142
41 / 64
SZ2_2546
42 / 64
SZ2_2996
43 / 64
SZ2_3007
44 / 64
SZ2_2712
45 / 64
SZ2_2757
46 / 64
SZ2_2817
47 / 64
SZ2_2745
48 / 64
SZ2_2677
49 / 64
SS2_2370
50 / 64
SZ2_3505
51 / 64
SZ2_3516
52 / 64
SZ2_3366
53 / 64
SZ2_3404
54 / 64
SZ2_3287
55 / 64
SZ2_3290
56 / 64
SZ2_3387
57 / 64
SZ2_3309
58 / 64
SZ1_2915
59 / 64
SZ1_2913
60 / 64
SZ1_2929
61 / 64
SZ1_2934
62 / 64
SZ3_1063
63 / 64
SZ3_1289
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Second Quarter
The Jets starting offense played the first drive of the second quarter, but its preseason ended on a sour note. Flacco was intercepted by Giants LB Austin Calitro, whose 35-yard touchdown return down the sideline put the visitors up 10-3.

The Green & White offense responded with a pair of TDs. Berrios' 21-yard catch-and-run tied the game, 10-10. Mike White threw a screen to Berrios, who broke a tackle and scampered down the sideline for the score.

White later successfully executed a two-minute offense, driving 55 yards on 5 plays in 38 seconds. He completed passes to Denzel Mims (13 yards), Lawrence Cager (19) and Jeff Smith (14) before connecting with Smith for a 19-yard TD to put the Green & White ahead, 17-10.

Third Quarter
The Giants dominated the time of possession, tying the game at 17-17 with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Jashaun Corbin 1-yard TD run.

White and the Jets were in scoring territory but couldn't convert on fourth-and-1. Ty Johnson was stuffed by S Yusuf Corker and Calitro on the Giants' 39-yard line.

Fourth Quarter
The Giants took the lead, 24-17, on the first play of the quarter. Davis Webb hit TE Austin Allen for an 18-yard score in the front corner of the end zone as he slipped behind UDFA LB D.Q. Thomas.

Streveler checked in for White in the fourth and led the Green & White to its third come-from-behind victory of the preseason.

He drove the team downfield as Zonovan "Bam" Knight's 22-yard run put the unit in scoring position from the Giants 28-yard line. Two plays later, Mims' 29-yard TD catch tied the game. Mims made a fingertip grab past the end zone pylon near the sideline, keeping his knee in bounds.

With 1:53 remaining, Streveler orchestrated a 10-play, 76-yard drive capped by a Calvin Jackson touchdown in the same section of the end zone Streveler hit Jackson for the game-winning score at Philadelphia. Earlier in the drive, Jackson drew a 26-yard pass interference penalty that put the Green & White in goal-to-go territory.

Gameday Gallery | Top Postgame Images After the Giants Preseason Game

See the Jets on the field following the preseason finale against the Giants.

SZ3_1600
1 / 22
SZ3_1175
2 / 22
SZ3_1363
3 / 22
SZ3_1587
4 / 22
SZ3_1531
5 / 22
SZ3_1549
6 / 22
SZ3_1522
7 / 22
SZ3_1496
8 / 22
SZ3_1470
9 / 22
SZ3_1460
10 / 22
SZ3_1408
11 / 22
SZ3_1418
12 / 22
SS1_1476
13 / 22
SS1_1457
14 / 22
SS1_1574
15 / 22
SS1_1441
16 / 22
SZ3_1857
17 / 22
SZ3_1620
18 / 22
SZ3_1836
19 / 22
SZ3_1672
20 / 22
SZ3_1786
21 / 22
SZ3_1811
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
HC Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that rookie CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who was not targeted for a third consecutive game, would be in the starting lineup when the Jets host the Ravens to begin the regular season on Sept. 11.… Denzel Mims, the third-year WR out of Baylor who requested a trade last week, was on display. He was targeted twice by Mike White in the first half and made both receptions for 29 yards. He grabbed another first-down pass for 17 yards midway through the third quarter and caught another pass, from Chris*Streveler, in the fourth quarter. And he then caught a TD pass from Streveler. He had 7 receptions for 102 yards. ... *Jeff Smith added 3 catches for 41 yards and his 19-yard score from Mike White came after a double move to culminate a two-minute drill at the end of the first half. … Hard-hitting LB Kwon Alexander made his presence known midway through the second quarter when he jarred the ball loose from RB Antonio Williams, which was recovered by the Giants. … CB Michael Carter II had a strong game, sharing a sack with Quinnen Williams, making an interception and totaling 2 tackles (1 solo). … Lawrence Cager, who has made the switch from WR to TE, continued to flash, making 2 receptions (for 24 yards) on 4 targets. … Rookie RBZonovan "Bam" Knightled the Jets with 31 rushing yards on 7 carries and second-year LB Hamsah Nasirildeen paced the defense with 8 tackles. … Fifteen different Jets caught passes during Sunday's thriller, a game that saw three lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Related Content

news

Chris Streveler on 3rd Preseason Comeback W: 'It's Not Just Me' and 'It's Fun to Win Games'

HC Robert Saleh on QB's Summer Games: 'One of the Greatest Preseasons in the History of Football'

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Names Rookie CB Sauce Gardner Week 1 Starter

Gardner: Appreciate The Way They Made Me Work For It

news

Joe Flacco Has Mixed Bag in 4 Series as Jets Starting QB vs. Giants

15th-Year Vet Directs FG Drive but Throws INT Returned for TD; Mike White Has 2 TD Strikes in 2nd Quarter

news

WATCH | Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Preseason Finale

news

Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game Preview

Robert Saleh Says Starters Will Play 'from a Quarter to a Half' in Preseason 'Dress Rehearsal' for Sept. 11 Opener

news

What Do You Want to See From the Jets' Starters vs. the Giants?

Robert Saleh Said His Starters Will Play Between a Quarter and a Quarter and a Half

news

Laveranues Coles on Jets Young WRs: 'They Don't Look Like Fish Out of Water'

No. 87 Sees Great Things Ahead for Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Tight Ends ... Everything

news

Jets' Tyler Conklin Is Bullish on Matchup-Friendly TE Room

Says Defenses Are 'Going to Have a Heck of a Time Matching Up'

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don't Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says 'It's Not Over' With Denzel Mims

news

Second-Year RB Michael Carter Says Group Is 'Coming Along Great, but Needs to Keep Improving'

Rookie UDFA Zonovan 'Bam' Knight Has 'the Biggest Chip on His Shoulder'

news

A Simple Choice for Lamarcus Joyner: 'It Was the Jets or Nothing'

Veteran Safety Adds That 'Great Defenses Attack Offenses'

Advertising