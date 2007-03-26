Jets Get Off to Strong Start

Head strength and conditioning coach, Sal Alosi.





It's one of the NFL's rights of spring. And the Jets were there Monday to observe it.

Quarterback Chad Pennington entered Weeb Ewbank Hall bright and early with notebooks under his arm, ready to go.

Recent arrival running back Thomas Jones sported large gold earrings — not to mention huge biceps and triceps before performing a single rep.

Laveranues Coles, Dewayne Robertson, Eric Barton, Bryan Thomas and Cedric Houston were all on hand and, all things considered having just returned to work, in good spirits.

The occasion was the start of the Jets' off-season strength and conditioning program. Players reported for one of the three workout sessions on Day One of the program, the second under coach Eric Mangini (who is in Phoenix for the first part of this week for the NFL owners' meetings).

"This is one of the most exciting Marches I've been involved with," said seventh-year linebacker Matt Chatham. "It's a new beginning. Enough guys understand the excitement, now that they 'get it.' There's a lot of optimism."

It's also the Jets' first off-season under head strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi, who was the team's assistant strength coach from 2003-05 before leaving to become the head strength coach for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

The days start early at the team's Hofstra University training complex, with players starting their workouts as early as 7 a.m. Players generally are required to participate in 40 sessions over the next 12 weeks.