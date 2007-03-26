Jets Get Off to Strong Start

Mar 26, 2007 at 12:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

032607_sal.jpg

Head strength and conditioning coach, Sal Alosi.

It's one of the NFL's rights of spring. And the Jets were there Monday to observe it.

Quarterback Chad Pennington entered Weeb Ewbank Hall bright and early with notebooks under his arm, ready to go.

Recent arrival running back Thomas Jones sported large gold earrings — not to mention huge biceps and triceps before performing a single rep.

Laveranues Coles, Dewayne Robertson, Eric Barton, Bryan Thomas and Cedric Houston were all on hand and, all things considered having just returned to work, in good spirits.

The occasion was the start of the Jets' off-season strength and conditioning program. Players reported for one of the three workout sessions on Day One of the program, the second under coach Eric Mangini (who is in Phoenix for the first part of this week for the NFL owners' meetings).

"This is one of the most exciting Marches I've been involved with," said seventh-year linebacker Matt Chatham. "It's a new beginning. Enough guys understand the excitement, now that they 'get it.' There's a lot of optimism."

It's also the Jets' first off-season under head strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi, who was the team's assistant strength coach from 2003-05 before leaving to become the head strength coach for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

The days start early at the team's Hofstra University training complex, with players starting their workouts as early as 7 a.m. Players generally are required to participate in 40 sessions over the next 12 weeks.

"I've got to go home and rest," defensive end Bobby Hamilton said with his usual smile after his first workout was in the books. "It's time to get back in shape."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Are the Jets More Likely to Trade Up or Trade Down in the First Two Rounds of the NFL Draft?

Joe Douglas Has Four Picks in Top 38; Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Protecting and Developing Zach Wilson Is the 'Main Thing'

GM Joe Douglas Continues to Build Around Jets' Second-Year QB

news

NFL Draft Notebook | Will Jets Target a Wide Receiver in Round 1?

Goal Is to Give QB Zach Wilson a Quick, Sure-Handed Game-Breaker

news

2022 NFL Schedule Set to Be Released May 12

Jets' 17-Game Schedule Will Be Announced in Primetime on NFL Network

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Talks Draft: It's All About Best Available Athlete ... and Freaks

Green & White Goals: Find 'Unusual People,' Bring In Starters with All 5 Choices in First 3 Rounds

news

Draft Preview | Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner, LSU's Derek Stingley Jostling for CB1

GM Joe Douglas, Jets Could Have Pick of the Litter at at No. 4 Overall

news

Where Are They Now: Brad Kassell

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from North Texas

news

Jets Sign DL Vinny Curry

Veteran Defensive Lineman Has Played with Eagles and Buccaneers; Missed 2021 Season

news

Connor McGovern Tends to Important Off-Field Business Before Returning to Jets

Center and Wife Devin Kicked Off the 2nd Annual Able Games in Fargo, ND, Before the Delivery of Their First Child

news

NFL Draft Notebook | Will the Jets Feel 'Edgy' in Round 1?

Dane Brugler Zeroes In on Edge Rushers and Safeties, Including the "Mind-Blowing" Travon Walker and Michigan DB with Jimmy Ward Traits

news

Jets Sign Their 4 Exclusive-Rights Free Agents to Contracts

CB Javelin Guidry, S Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith & DL Tim Ward All Contributed During '21 Season

news

Draft Preview | Offensive Lineman: Jets Could Lay Foundation for Years to Come

Will GM Joe Douglas Add to QB Zach Wilson's Protection Corps for Third Straight Draft

Advertising