Jets Garrett Wilson: 'We're Going to Try Some New Things This Week'

Fast forward to the 13-10 win over the Giants, and G. Wilson and his teammates are the first to recognize the furious, late comebacks are rarely the blueprint for consistent success.

"We're definitely trying to figure out why we're so good in those types of circumstances and why we're not in the other 59 minutes," he said. "We have to try to make the rest of the game feel more urgent to unlock things. We've been doing it later in the game, but we have to make it so we don't have to have a heroic drive every game.

"We've taken note of that even before this past week. We have to make sure it's bottled up and translated to the whole game, because the reality is we had no business winning that game and when you rely on stuff like that at the end of the game — you're not going to win that many. We got to get it going early."

Riding a three-game winning streak ahead of Monday night's visit by the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4), the Jets (4-3) have authored comebacks this season in each win (Buffalo, Denver, Philadelphia and the Giants) and came close to dispatching the defending AFC champion Kansas City with a late surge that fell short.

Asked about the team's impressive resilience, G. Wilson said: "I think it starts with how we are training, how we practice in OTAs, training camp and throughout the season. It is not the way a lot of the league does it. It's about how hard we practice, the way we finish up on the field. It's not about saving your legs — it's about straining so when the game comes you can go a full 60 minutes and play your best football when it matters most. When you do things that way, you're going to respond on Sunday. Think we have the right guys here. It doesn't happen overnight, it's something we've locked in on and are trying to make it our identity. It doesn't just happen on Sunday."

So far this season, G. Wilson has 39 catches (in 68 targets) for 469 yards (12.03 yards a catch) and 2 TDs and has been on the field for 90% of the snaps on offense. But he, and everyone from HC Robert Saleh, to OC Nathaniel Hackett to Z. Wilson and every player on offense, know the group needs to improve its performance on third down.

Through 7 games, the Jets are last in the league, converting 22.99% overall. Last game the number was 13.33% (2 of 15) and the number over the three-game winning streak is 18.42%. G. Wilson has been credited with 20 catches that resulted in first downs.