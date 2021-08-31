Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker Set to Hit the Ground Running into the Regular Season

For Jets rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, his shoulder injury is "in the past now" and he's preparing for full speed ahead into his first NFL regular season.

"I feel real excited," Vera-Tucker said this week about opening day a week and a half away on Sept. 12 at the Panthers. "I'm just ready to go out there to Carolina, go up against those guys. I know a couple of them.

"I feel ready to go, regardless. First game coming up, so like I said, I'm excited."

Excitement can overcome a lot, but can it make up for no snaps in preseason games? AVT injured his pectoral muscle back in the first week of August and returned to individual drills two weeks ago and to a full plate last week, yet sat out all three games. But he says he stayed sharp physically and mentally on the sideline to be ready for his return to action.

"Definitely lots and lots of rehab, a whole lot of treatment to make sure this doesn't happen again, beginning or midseason," he said. "Also, on top of that, just doing a whole lot of conditioning, like 30, 40 plays each day, similar to what they're doing out there on the practice field. Really just conditioning and keeping my mind right and the film and stuff like that."

In this new era of the NFL, still very mindful of COVID and now into the 17-game regular-season schedule, offensive linemen no longer get five years or two years or even one season to get synched up with their linemates. However, center Connor McGovern said the refurbished Jets offense will quickly and efficiently be getting on the same page all this week and next before heading south.